|
|
|TEMPLE
|NAVY
In battle between Temple, Navy, two sides aim to snap losing slides
Temple will look to bury a three-game losing streak when it plays Navy in an American Athletic Conference matchup Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
It's a rebuilding year for the Owls (2-5, 0-3 AAC), who are guided by first-year coach Stan Drayton and freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. Temple's only wins to date came against FCS Lafayette and FBS independent UMass.
After UCF drilled Temple 70-13 on Oct. 13, the Owls played better last Friday in a home loss to Tulsa. Temple scored the game's first 10 points before falling 27-16.
The Owls' defense showed improvement, but they struggled to generate offense -- just 280 total yards. Senior wide receiver Adonicas Sanders missed the second half due to injury and running back Jakari Norwood was out for personal reasons.
"Anytime there's new guys, you have to get used to it," Warner said. "But we've been putting in work in practice. We put in work all camp, all summer. So, it's not an excuse with no chemistry or anything like that."
Navy (2-5, 2-3) has lost two straight, including last week's 38-20 defeat to Houston in which Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune threw for five touchdowns.
One bright spot for the Midshipmen has been fullback Daba Fofana. Playing a position important to Navy's triple-option offense, Fofana has emerged as a go-to back over the past three games. He racked up 159 yards and three scores in a win over Tulsa, then added 61 yards against SMU and 89 yards with a touchdown against Houston. He took at least 20 carries in all three games.
"He's still learning ... he's still a sophomore, still figuring things out," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of Fofana. "But I think his consistency in the overall offense -- running, blocking, just all of it -- just feel like he's been the most consistent. He's a kid that just comes in, brings his lunch pail every day, works every day and you see him improving daily and weekly."
Navy has won the past two meetings between the programs. The all-time series is knotted 8-8. In 2016, Temple won the AAC Championship in the Mids' stadium.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|5
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|106
|95
|Total Plays
|32
|36
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|95
|Rush Attempts
|10
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|2.7
|Yards Passing
|57
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.8
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|2
|3
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|106
|TOTAL YDS
|95
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|8/22
|57
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|8
|50
|0
|24
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|7
|5
|46
|0
|20
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|8
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Woodbury 40 LB
|D. Woodbury
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wyatt 14 CB
|N. Wyatt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 99 DL
|D. Morris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Price 35 K
|C. Price
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|5
|33.8
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|3
|15.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|17
|46
|1
|15
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|5
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Jones 29 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
N. Kent 5 WR
|N. Kent
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ramos 44 LB
|C. Ramos
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lane III 18 S
|R. Lane III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 0 LB
|T. Fletcher
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 7 CB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbons 11 LB
|E. Gibbons
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutson 16 LB
|J. Hutson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Larry 3 CB
|E. Larry
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Berniard Jr. 90 NT
|D. Berniard Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 1 LB
|J. Marshall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|2/2
|36
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|3
|49.0
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(0:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Scott; K.Wilson at NAV 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(0:35 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at NAV 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(0:41 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at NAV 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(1:02 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at NAV 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEMPLE 25(1:14 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 50 yards to NAV 25 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 21(1:21 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Berniard; C.Ramos at TEM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:03 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; J.Busic at TEM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:08 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAVY 26(2:19 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 55 yards to TEM 19 Center-NAV. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:25 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; D.Varner at NAV 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 26(3:08 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 25 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Scott at NAV 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:38 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at NAV 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the NAV 3. Fair catch by M.Haywood.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(3:45 - 2nd) C.Price 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 19(4:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to NAV 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at NAV 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at NAV 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(4:50 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at NAV 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(4:56 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 44(5:20 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to NAV 20 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Ramos at NAV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 44(5:27 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(5:27 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (E.Larry). PENALTY on TEM-B.Thoman Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(5:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Gibbons; M.Williams at NAV 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(5:55 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson (J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 39(6:22 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Busic; C.Ramos at TEM 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(6:58 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Marshall; M.Williams at TEM 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(7:24 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at TEM 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - NAVY 31(7:27 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to TEM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Winston; D.Hill at TEM 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 33(7:58 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Varner at TEM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 34(8:33 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(9:08 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:08 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 1 yards to TEM 39 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:22 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee (J.Marshall).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 38(9:28 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+12 YD
1 & 17 - TEMPLE 26(10:01 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Lane at TEM 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(10:16 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 33. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Larry at TEM 44. PENALTY on TEM-A.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 25(10:46 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher; J.Hutson at TEM 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(11:21 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 21. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TEM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 21(11:23 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 15(11:40 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Lane; E.Gibbons at TEM 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 6(12:04 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Straw at TEM 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NAVY 38(12:18 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 52 yards to TEM 10 Center-NAV. J.Barbon returned punt from the TEM 10. Tackled by K.Jacob at TEM 12. PENALTY on TEM-T.Blair Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 6 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 39(13:02 - 2nd) N.Kent rushed to NAV 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo; N.Wyatt at NAV 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 36(13:41 - 2nd) X.Arline rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Varner at NAV 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(14:07 - 2nd) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 36 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at NAV 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 26(14:20 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 39 yards to NAV 35 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(14:55 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 26 for -3 yards (T.Fletcher)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 29(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson (N.Straw).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(0:32 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; N.Straw at TEM 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 59 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 6. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Sandlin; C.Ramos at TEM 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NAVY 26(0:47 - 1st) D.Davies 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NAVY 19(1:29 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 21(2:04 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(2:44 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Magee at TEM 21.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(2:49 - 1st) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 28. Intercepted by E.Larry at TEM 28. Tackled by M.Cooper at TEM 25.
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 63 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 2. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Marshall at TEM 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 1st) D.Davies extra point is good.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - NAVY 15(3:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM End Zone for 15 yards. D.Fofana for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 16(3:30 - 1st) T.Lavatai scrambles to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; L.Jordan at TEM 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(4:01 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; D.Woodbury at TEM 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NAVY 43(4:13 - 1st) R.Riethman punts 40 yards to TEM 17 Center-NAV. A.Anderson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-M.Williams at TEM 17. Tackled by TEM at TEM 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 42(4:57 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Morris; J.Hollins at NAV 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 37(5:30 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil; J.Hollins at NAV 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(5:36 - 1st) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for V.Terrell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - TEMPLE 15(5:55 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 48 yards to NAV 37 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(5:36 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos; J.Marshall at TEM 29. PENALTY on TEM-A.Anderson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 14 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(6:18 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:45 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Ramos at TEM 27.
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NAVY 21(6:49 - 1st) D.Davies 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NAV Holder-NAV.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - NAVY 9(6:49 - 1st) PENALTY on NAV-NAV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 8(7:39 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to TEM 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 9.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 6(8:22 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 8(9:01 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; X.Gill at TEM 6.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 10(9:27 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Varner; D.Morris at TEM 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 18(9:58 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to TEM 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; E.Deravil at TEM 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 19(10:39 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; L.Jordan at TEM 18.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - NAVY 26(11:06 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 28(11:44 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 29(12:02 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to TEM 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 33(12:34 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 29.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NAVY 42(13:06 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to TEM 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Magee; Y.Rigby at TEM 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NAVY 44(13:46 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Woodbury at TEM 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 48(14:24 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to TEM 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; D.Woodbury at TEM 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:36 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 31 yards to TEM 48 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:40 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:45 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(14:53 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon (M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 57 yards from NAV 35 to the TEM 8. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Jacob; M.Sandlin at TEM 17.
-
CHARLO
RICE
55
23
4th 6:57 ESP3
-
RUT
MINN
0
21
4th 10:10 BTN
-
ODU
GAST
14
21
3rd 4:14 ESP+
-
20CINCY
UCF
6
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
FLA
1UGA
3
21
2nd 0:39 CBS
-
17ILL
NEB
20
9
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEXST
UMASS
10
13
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
WKY
20
13
2nd 0:00
-
NWEST
IOWA
0
20
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
9OKLAST
22KSTATE
0
35
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
8OREG
CAL
21
10
2nd 0:10 FS1
-
ROB
APLST
3
21
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SMU
TULSA
24
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
3
13
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
10WAKE
LVILLE
14
13
2nd 0:15 ACCN
-
MIZZOU
25SC
17
0
2nd 3:40 SECN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
3
2nd 7:15 ESPU
-
COLOST
BOISE
0
042.5 O/U
-25
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
CSTCAR
MRSHL
0
054 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UAB
FAU
0
045.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
19UK
3TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
10USC
ARIZ
0
074 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO
0
048.5 O/U
+13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
MICHST
4MICH
0
055 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
15MISS
TXAM
0
055 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
PITT
21UNC
0
065.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTSU
UTEP
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
043.5 O/U
-10
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
STNFRD
12UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WYO
HAWAII
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
USM
24
39
Final ESP2
-
VATECH
24NCST
21
22
Final ESPN
-
14UTAH
WASHST
21
17
Final FS1
-
ECU
BYU
27
24
Final ESP2
-
LATECH
FIU
34
42
Final/2OT CBSSN
-
ARK
AUBURN
41
27
Final SECN
-
BC
UCONN
3
13
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
FSU
16
41
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
27
9
Final ESP+
-
ND
16CUSE
41
24
Final ABC
-
2OHIOST
13PSU
44
31
Final FOX
-
OKLA
IOWAST
27
13
Final FS1
-
SFLA
HOU
27
42
Final ESP2
-
7TCU
WVU
41
31
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
EMICH
27
24
Final ESPU
-
MIAMI
UVA
14
12
Final/4OT