|
|
|TCU
|BAYLOR
Max Duggan, No. 4 TCU look to remain perfect at Baylor
No. 4 TCU will continue pushing for its first berth in the College Football Playoff when it opposes Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
TCU (10-0, 7-0 Big 12) is coming off a 17-10 win at then-No. 18 Texas that secured the Horned Frogs a berth in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 3. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) is looking to bounce back from a 31-3 home loss to then-No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday.
"Nobody had any expectations for this football team at all, other than ourselves," TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. "We understand that's the way it is. Our deal has been, 'Hey, bring it on.' If we've got to win 'em all, fine. Let's try to win 'em all."
The Horned Frogs took a 17-3 lead early in the fourth quarter against the Longhorns, but TCU had to convert a key third down to run out the clock on its final drive after Texas' Jahdae Barron scooped up a fumble and returned it 48 yards to cut the gap to 17-10 with 4:25 left.
TCU's Max Duggan completed 19 of 29 passes for 124 yards and a score against Texas, while Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Quentin Johnston had three catches for 66 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown.
TCU, which concludes the regular season with a home game against Iowa State on Nov. 26, is led by Duggan. The senior quarterback has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,531 yards, with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Miller has averaged 6.6 yards per carry while running for 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns. Johnston has 45 receptions for 716 yards and five scores.
"They are playing with confidence, and they are playing with belief," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "There have been multiple times when they've been down, but they are never out. They have the ability to strike quickly, and that ability to flex like that adds to that confidence."
Baylor, the defending Big 12 champion, saw its three-game winning streak end last week. The Bears fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter against the Wildcats and never recovered. Baylor was outgained 405-306 in total yards and committed the game's only two turnovers.
While Baylor isn't eliminated from making the Big 12 title game, the Bears will need to win their final two games and get help. Baylor ends the regular season at Texas on Nov. 25. The Bears already have lost to Kansas State and No. 22 Oklahoma State, which are also fighting for a berth in the Big 12 title game.
Bears quarterback Blake Shapen, who threw for 203 yards with two interceptions on 22-for-38 passing against Kansas State, has thrown for 2,154 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
Richard Reese has rushed for 852 yards and 13 scores on 165 carries, while Gavin Holmes has 22 receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns and Monaray Baldwin has 24 catches for 407 yards and four scores.
TCU has defeated Baylor in the past two meetings and in six of the past seven. The Horned Frogs lead the all-time series 57-53-7.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|0
|6
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|77
|126
|Total Plays
|10
|18
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|96
|Rush Attempts
|4
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|64
|30
|Comp. - Att.
|5-6
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|10.7
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|64
|PASS YDS
|30
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|77
|TOTAL YDS
|126
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|5/6
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|3
|2
|43
|0
|39
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 28 S
|M. Bradford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|3/5
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|2
|37
|0
|27
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|4
|30
|0
|19
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|3
|17
|1
|10
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|3
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Johnson 87 TE
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Marshall 35 LB
|J. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 3 CB
|M. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maxwell 96 DL
|C. Maxwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 7(1:28 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to BAY End Zone for 7 yards. M.Duggan for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 8. Catch made by K.Miller at BAY 8. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at BAY 7.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 18(2:43 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 18. Catch made by S.Williams at BAY 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at BAY 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(3:17 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to BAY 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Player at BAY 18.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 33(3:50 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to BAY 33. Catch made by T.Battle at BAY 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Lemear at BAY 23.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 28(4:23 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 28. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by M.Milton at BAY 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 28(4:56 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Maxwell at TCU 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 36(5:01 - 1st) J.Mayers 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-G.Grimes Holder-I.Power.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 28(5:11 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:20 - 1st) PENALTY on BAY-M.Jeffery False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:54 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to TCU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 23(5:59 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(6:43 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TCU 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 43(7:11 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by M.Baldwin at TCU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(7:40 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to TCU 43 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Perry at TCU 43.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(8:06 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to TCU 46 for 27 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at TCU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 30(8:14 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to BAY 27 Center-B.Nowell. Fair catch by M.Baldwin.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 30(8:19 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 26(8:47 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle at TCU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:15 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at TCU 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 10(9:21 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to TCU End Zone for 10 yards. Q.Jones for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(9:57 - 1st) M.Baldwin rushed to TCU 10 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(10:31 - 1st) D.Doyle rushed to TCU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 14.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 16(11:09 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TCU 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 19(11:44 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to TCU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:18 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by C.Williams at TCU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges; B.Clark at TCU 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to TCU 25 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Camara at TCU 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 42(13:21 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 42. Catch made by M.Baldwin at BAY 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(13:52 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at BAY 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 29(14:24 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to BAY 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Bradford at BAY 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(14:53 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at BAY 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 59 yards from TCU 35 to the BAY 6. M.Baldwin returns the kickoff. Tackled by TCU at BAY 24.
-
NAVY
20UCF
14
6
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
7
1st 0:55 ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
7
10
1st 1:25 ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
0
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
3
0
1st 2:35 SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
0
7
1st 1:51 ABC
-
IND
MICHST
7
3
1st 0:14 BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
0
7
1st 0:00 FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
7
7
1st 1:20 FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
3
7
1st 3:54 CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
0
14
1st 4:23
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
3
2nd 14:06 ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
7
7
1st 0:11 ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
0
0
1st 2:01 ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
0
056 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
JMAD
0
052 O/U
-10
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
0
066.5 O/U
-6
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
0
054.5 O/U
+8
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
068 O/U
-36
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
0
064 O/U
+4
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 2:15pm ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
042.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
050.5 O/U
-16
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
051 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
048.5 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
0
066.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
047.5 O/U
-19
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
0
043 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
2OHIOST
MD
0
062.5 O/U
+27
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
0
045 O/U
+19
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
SALA
USM
0
045 O/U
+7.5
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
0
063.5 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
1UGA
UK
0
047.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
0
064.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
0
049 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
050 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
0
031.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
054 O/U
-5.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0