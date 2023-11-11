Drive Chart
|
|
|SDGST
|COLOST
No Scoring Plays
|
|
|164.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|319.1
|
|
|145.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|72.7
|
|
|309
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|391.8
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden
|J. Mayden
|147/238
|1599
|9
|7
|
M. Blake
|M. Blake
|1/1
|32
|0
|0
|
T. O'Dell
|T. O'Dell
|1/2
|0
|0
|1
|
Z. Ramirez
|Z. Ramirez
|1/1
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mayden
|J. Mayden
|93
|385
|3
|56
|
K. Christon
|K. Christon
|79
|292
|0
|25
|
J. Armstead
|J. Armstead
|61
|258
|5
|48
|
L. Sutton
|L. Sutton
|30
|157
|2
|62
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|32
|110
|0
|25
|
M. Blake
|M. Blake
|26
|97
|1
|12
|
J. Browning
|J. Browning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. O'Dell
|T. O'Dell
|1
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Shaw
|M. Shaw
|21
|329
|2
|69
|
B. Penny
|B. Penny
|25
|290
|1
|36
|
M. Redman
|M. Redman
|26
|285
|3
|29
|
B. Brooks
|B. Brooks
|12
|214
|1
|37
|
K. Christon
|K. Christon
|23
|170
|1
|16
|
M. Blake
|M. Blake
|8
|116
|0
|33
|
J. Nicholson
|J. Nicholson
|7
|63
|1
|21
|
P. Wesley II
|P. Wesley II
|4
|47
|0
|17
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|11
|34
|0
|16
|
C. Harpole
|C. Harpole
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
J. Armstead
|J. Armstead
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
L. Tanner
|L. Tanner
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Kemp
|L. Kemp
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Browning
|J. Browning
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Barfield
|C. Barfield
|0-0
|0
|3
|
D. Malone
|D. Malone
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. McCuin
|D. McCuin
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Tumblin
|N. Tumblin
|0-0
|0
|2
|
T. White
|T. White
|0-0
|0
|1
|
N. Williams
|N. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning
|J. Browning
|11/18
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|234/372
|2696
|18
|13
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|15/24
|110
|0
|1
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|1/2
|30
|1
|1
|
G. Pooler
|G. Pooler
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
J. Brousseau
|J. Brousseau
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|74
|321
|3
|52
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|65
|188
|1
|13
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|44
|128
|1
|13
|
D. Henderson II
|D. Henderson II
|7
|31
|0
|11
|
K. Edwards
|K. Edwards
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
L. Brown IV
|L. Brown IV
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
P. Montini
|P. Montini
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Millen
|C. Millen
|2
|-8
|0
|3
|
B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|B. Fowler-Nicolosi
|26
|-26
|1
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton
|T. Horton
|77
|848
|6
|76
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|51
|653
|6
|42
|
J. Ross-Simmons
|J. Ross-Simmons
|35
|542
|3
|75
|
L. Brown IV
|L. Brown IV
|40
|389
|3
|46
|
D. Goffney
|D. Goffney
|20
|247
|2
|41
|
V. Schield
|V. Schield
|9
|56
|0
|12
|
D. Menegatti
|D. Menegatti
|4
|35
|0
|17
|
V. Brown II
|V. Brown II
|4
|32
|0
|11
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|4
|32
|0
|13
|
P. Montini
|P. Montini
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Olson
|D. Olson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Person
|J. Person
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Goodie
|C. Goodie
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
A. Morrow
|A. Morrow
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Anusiem
|C. Anusiem
|0-0
|0
|1
|
H. Blackburn
|H. Blackburn
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Howell
|J. Howell
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Crandall
|T. Crandall
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD