away team background logo
home team background logo
NCAAF Scores
All NCAAF Scores
Drive Chart
SDGST
COLOST

Preview not available

Preview not available
1234T
San Diego State 3-6 -----
Colorado State 3-6 -----
Canvas Stadium Fort Collins, CO
 164.0 AVG PASS YDS 319.1
145.0 AVG RUSH YDS 72.7
309 AVG TOTAL YDS 391.8
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Mayden 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1599 9 7 124.8
J. Mayden 147/238 1599 9 7
M. Blake 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 32 0 0 368.8
M. Blake 1/1 32 0 0
T. O'Dell 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 0 0 1 -50.0
T. O'Dell 1/2 0 0 1
Z. Ramirez 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% -2 0 0 83.2
Z. Ramirez 1/1 -2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mayden 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 385 3
J. Mayden 93 385 3 56
K. Christon 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 292 0
K. Christon 79 292 0 25
J. Armstead 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 258 5
J. Armstead 61 258 5 48
L. Sutton 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 157 2
L. Sutton 30 157 2 62
C. Davis 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 110 0
C. Davis 32 110 0 25
M. Blake 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 97 1
M. Blake 26 97 1 12
J. Browning 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Browning 1 0 0 0
T. O'Dell 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
T. O'Dell 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Shaw 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 329 2
M. Shaw 21 329 2 69
B. Penny 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 290 1
B. Penny 25 290 1 36
M. Redman 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 285 3
M. Redman 26 285 3 29
B. Brooks 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 214 1
B. Brooks 12 214 1 37
K. Christon 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 170 1
K. Christon 23 170 1 16
M. Blake 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 116 0
M. Blake 8 116 0 33
J. Nicholson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 1
J. Nicholson 7 63 1 21
P. Wesley II 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
P. Wesley II 4 47 0 17
C. Davis 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 34 0
C. Davis 11 34 0 16
C. Harpole 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
C. Harpole 3 18 0 8
J. Armstead 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Armstead 3 16 0 7
L. Tanner 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
L. Tanner 1 14 0 14
L. Kemp 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Kemp 1 8 0 8
J. Browning 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Browning 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Barfield 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Barfield 0-0 0 3
D. Malone 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Malone 0-0 0 1
D. McCuin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. McCuin 0-0 0 1
N. Tumblin 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Tumblin 0-0 0 2
T. White 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. White 0-0 0 1
N. Williams 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Williams 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/18 20/20
J. Browning 11/18 0 20/20 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 2696 18 13 132.8
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 234/372 2696 18 13
C. Millen 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 110 0 1 92.7
C. Millen 15/24 110 0 1
T. Horton 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 30 1 1 241.0
T. Horton 1/2 30 1 1
G. Pooler 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 24 1 0 631.6
G. Pooler 1/1 24 1 0
J. Brousseau 
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 12 0 0 100.4
J. Brousseau 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Schield 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 321 3
V. Schield 74 321 3 52
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 188 1
A. Morrow 65 188 1 13
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 128 1
K. Johnson 44 128 1 13
D. Henderson II 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
D. Henderson II 7 31 0 11
K. Edwards 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Edwards 2 18 0 12
L. Brown IV 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
L. Brown IV 2 5 0 3
P. Montini 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
P. Montini 2 2 0 2
C. Millen 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
C. Millen 2 -8 0 3
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 -26 1
B. Fowler-Nicolosi 26 -26 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
77 848 6
T. Horton 77 848 6 76
D. Holker 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 653 6
D. Holker 51 653 6 42
J. Ross-Simmons 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 542 3
J. Ross-Simmons 35 542 3 75
L. Brown IV 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 389 3
L. Brown IV 40 389 3 46
D. Goffney 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 247 2
D. Goffney 20 247 2 41
V. Schield 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 56 0
V. Schield 9 56 0 12
D. Menegatti 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Menegatti 4 35 0 17
V. Brown II 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
V. Brown II 4 32 0 11
K. Johnson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
K. Johnson 4 32 0 13
P. Montini 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
P. Montini 3 21 0 11
D. Olson 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
D. Olson 1 16 0 16
J. Person 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Person 1 8 0 8
C. Goodie 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Goodie 1 -1 0 0
A. Morrow 
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -6 0
A. Morrow 2 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Anusiem 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Anusiem 0-0 0 1
H. Blackburn 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Blackburn 0-0 0 2
J. Howell 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Howell 0-0 0 1
T. Crandall 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Crandall 0-0 0 1
D. Jones 
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jones 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Noyes 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 23/23
J. Noyes 9/12 0 23/23 0
A. Wolff 
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/6
A. Wolff 0/0 0 5/6 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola