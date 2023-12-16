|
WKU's Malachi Corley carries chip into clash vs. ODU in Famous Toastery Bowl
In a college football climate where top players routinely sit out of bowl games, Malachi Corley is bucking the trend.
The Western Kentucky star receiver will suit up for the Hilltoppers one last time when they face Old Dominion on Monday afternoon in the Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
In the regular-season finale victory over Florida International, Corley became Western Kentucky's career record holder with 255 receptions and became the third Hilltopper to top 3,000 receiving yards. He also stands second in program history with 29 touchdown catches.
Plus, his ability to chew up yards after the catch has led to projections that he could go as high as the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Regardless, Corley is all set to play when Western Kentucky (7-5) meets Old Dominion (6-6).
"Specifically, my brother and my trainer don't want me to play in this game," Corley said, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. "I feel like the scouts, the people that are in charge of the bowls, they also feel like I don't play in this game as well. They feel like I have nothing to prove.
"But for myself, I feel like I have everything to prove. That's the chip I carry myself every single day. I feel like I have everything to prove to everybody."
Corley is 42 yards away from a second straight 1,000-yard receiving season. He has 75 receptions and has tied his career high of 11 scoring catches.
Quarterback Austin Reed has thrown for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, for Western Kentucky, which averages 29.8 points per game.
Safety Kendrick Simpkins has 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. Hilltoppers cornerback Anthony Johnson Jr. has three interceptions.
The top player on Old Dominion, All-America linebacker Jason Henderson, won't play Monday after sustaining a season-ending leg injury in the Monarchs' 25-24 win over Georgia State on Nov. 25. His 170 tackles were the most nationally entering the bowl season.
"Everyone's just got to come together," Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne told reporters. "Obviously we know we're losing an All-American-type player, but also I think our guys are going to step up to the challenge."
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III also is enjoying a strong season with 121 tackles.
Offensively, Monarchs quarterback Grant Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards and 16 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Old Dominion averages 22.9 points per game.
The bowl game is the third for Old Dominion at the FBS level. Old Dominion beat Eastern Michigan 24-20 at the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl and lost to Tulsa 30-17 at the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Western Kentucky is 6-3 in FBS bowl games and is making its fifth straight appearance. The Hilltoppers routed South Alabama 44-23 in last season's New Orleans Bowl.
Western Kentucky holds a 6-1 record against Old Dominion, including a 43-20 road win in 2021.
--Field Level Media
C. Veltkamp
10 QB
324 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 60 RuYds
|
G. Wilson
13 QB
120 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 117 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|10
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|15
|3
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|11-17
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|415
|288
|Total Plays
|77
|41
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|168
|Rush Attempts
|30
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|8.4
|Yards Passing
|339
|120
|Comp. - Att.
|39-47
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|7-57
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|4-47.5
|Return Yards
|-7
|70
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--7
|2-70
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|339
|PASS YDS
|120
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Veltkamp 10 QB
|C. Veltkamp
|36/43
|324
|4
|1
|
T. Helton 12 QB
|T. Helton
|3/4
|15
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Veltkamp 10 QB
|C. Veltkamp
|15
|60
|0
|28
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|5
|20
|0
|6
|
E. Young 3 RB
|E. Young
|8
|14
|0
|6
|
L. Sanders 7 RB
|L. Sanders
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Helton 12 QB
|T. Helton
|1
|-17
|0
|-17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|10
|9
|77
|3
|18
|
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|4
|3
|63
|0
|30
|
E. Messer 8 WR
|E. Messer
|7
|6
|55
|0
|30
|
E. Young 3 RB
|E. Young
|3
|3
|48
|1
|37
|
C. Burt Jr. 19 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|7
|7
|35
|0
|9
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|5
|4
|26
|0
|9
|
R. Helms 87 TE
|R. Helms
|4
|4
|25
|0
|10
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|5
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
M. Sims 21 WR
|M. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson Jr. 4 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 14 DB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Loving 94 DL
|J. Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guidry 32 LB
|K. Guidry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Marshall 19 DB
|V. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ford 41 DB
|A. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 99 DL
|K. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ward 27 DB
|N. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 7 DB
|T. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Wheeler 98 DT
|H. Wheeler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCray 95 DE
|D. McCray
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benjamin 59 LB
|S. Benjamin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayward 34 LB
|K. Hayward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cooper 48 LB
|N. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker 10 LB
|D. Baker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Carneiro 17 K
|L. Carneiro
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Munson 46 K
|C. Munson
|2
|40.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Messer 8 WR
|E. Messer
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wilson 13 QB
|G. Wilson
|12/21
|120
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Wilson 13 QB
|G. Wilson
|4
|117
|2
|79
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|7
|33
|0
|18
|
K. Calloway 0 RB
|K. Calloway
|6
|14
|1
|6
|
D. Roche 33 RB
|D. Roche
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|9
|4
|63
|1
|42
|
K. Williams 6 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Dutton 20 WR
|D. Dutton
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
R. Murphy 18 WR
|R. Murphy
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Butler 9 TE
|J. Butler
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. James 2 CB
|L. James
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ra-El 12 S
|T. Ra-El
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Thompson 18 LB
|M. Thompson
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Naotala 47 LB
|K. Naotala
|4-10
|0.0
|0
|
M. Knight 29 S
|M. Knight
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Matthews III 15 LB
|W. Matthews III
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 8 DT
|D. Lowry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Whitner 38 S
|A. Whitner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 17 CB
|N. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 16 CB
|K. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caine 11 DE
|K. Caine
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
M. Easterly 24 S
|M. Easterly
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Asbury II 7 S
|S. Asbury II
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 5 DT
|J. Taylor
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drummer 32 LB
|J. Drummer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White-McClain 56 DE
|J. White-McClain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Reason 6 CB
|R. Reason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lynch 90 DL
|D. Lynch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Daniels 99 DT
|C. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morrison 4 DE
|A. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Brandt 96 P
|I. Brandt
|4
|47.5
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 49(5:27 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by C.Burt at ODU 49. Gain of 9 yards. C.Burt FUMBLES forced by W.Matthews. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-M.Knight at ODU 40. Tackled by WKY at WKY 35. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 50(6:16 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 50. Catch made by E.Messer at ODU 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; K.Naotala at ODU 49.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - WKY 45(6:33 - 4th) PENALTY on WKY-W.Dorsey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 50(7:19 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 50. Catch made by C.Burt at ODU 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ODU 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 40(7:47 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by R.Helms at WKY 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Whitner; T.Ra-El at ODU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40(7:51 - 4th) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for E.Messer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 23(7:56 - 4th) I.Brandt punts 37 yards to WKY 40 Center-ODU. Fair catch by E.Messer.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ODU 23(8:06 - 4th) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ODU 33(8:32 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to WKY 33 for yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 25. PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 26(9:14 - 4th) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 26. Catch made by R.Murphy at ODU 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at ODU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(9:42 - 4th) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Guidry; D.Baker at ODU 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 4th) L.Carneiro extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 14(9:48 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 14. Catch made by D.Smith at ODU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 15(10:13 - 4th) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; K.Naotala at ODU 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(10:35 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by E.Messer at ODU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James; S.Asbury at ODU 15.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WKY 25(11:00 - 4th) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for D.Smith. PENALTY on ODU-N.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 25(11:08 - 4th) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 27(11:37 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by R.Helms at ODU 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Whitner at ODU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 33(12:21 - 4th) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Whitner at ODU 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(12:49 - 4th) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to ODU 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Knight at ODU 33.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 31(13:22 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 31. Catch made by J.Holiday at WKY 31. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.James W.Matthews at ODU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:54 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 31. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at WKY 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ODU 24(14:03 - 4th) G.Wilson pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 38. Intercepted by A.Johnson at WKY 38. Tackled by R.Murphy at WKY 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the ODU 1. D.Roche returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Allen at ODU 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 4th) L.Carneiro extra point is good.
|+37 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 37(14:18 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by E.Young at ODU 37. Gain of 37 yards. E.Young for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WKY 37(15:00 - 4th) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by C.Burt at ODU 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Drummer; R.Reason at ODU 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43(0:36 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by C.Burt at ODU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at ODU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 46(1:09 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 46. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 41(1:43 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.White-McClain; K.Naotala at WKY 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 35(2:11 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by C.Burt at WKY 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ra-El at WKY 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 26(2:37 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.James at WKY 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - WKY 20(3:04 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to WKY 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Drummer at WKY 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-C.Cable False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 3rd) E.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+21 YD
3 & 18 - ODU 21(3:13 - 3rd) G.Wilson rushed to WKY End Zone for 21 yards. G.Wilson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 13(3:55 - 3rd) I.Paige rushed to WKY 21 for -8 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at WKY 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 13(3:59 - 3rd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 19(4:43 - 3rd) G.Wilson rushed to WKY 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 13.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 18(5:25 - 3rd) K.Calloway rushed to WKY 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; H.Wheeler at WKY 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(5:52 - 3rd) K.Calloway rushed to WKY 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 18.
|+42 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 34(6:14 - 3rd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 34. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Simpkins at WKY 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ODU 27(6:51 - 3rd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by K.Williams at ODU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at ODU 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(7:09 - 3rd) K.Calloway rushed to ODU 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; D.McCray at ODU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WKY 31(7:17 - 3rd) C.Munson punts 41 yards to ODU 28 Center-WKY. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - WKY 26(8:00 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at WKY 31.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WKY 26(8:09 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 31(8:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on WKY-E.Messer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 31(8:15 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for J.Holiday.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 23(8:35 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 23. Catch made by R.Helms at WKY 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at WKY 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 20(9:10 - 3rd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at WKY 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 32(9:25 - 3rd) I.Brandt punts 48 yards to WKY 20 Center-ODU. Downed by J.Drummer.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 32(9:33 - 3rd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 30(9:57 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.McCray; K.Davis at ODU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 28(10:19 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Guidry; S.Benjamin at ODU 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 53 yards from WKY 35 to the ODU 12. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Hodge A.Brackenridge at ODU 23. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 3rd) L.Carneiro extra point is good.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - WKY 18(10:32 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 18. Catch made by D.Smith at ODU 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WKY 18(11:18 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to ODU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; K.Naotala at ODU 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 17(12:00 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to ODU 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Morrison; M.Thompson at ODU 18.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - WKY 29(12:02 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for T.Borland. PENALTY on ODU-S.Asbury Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 29(12:09 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 36(12:48 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by E.Young at ODU 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(13:28 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; K.Naotala at ODU 36.
|+28 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34(13:58 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 38 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 28(14:36 - 3rd) E.Young rushed to WKY 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Naotala at WKY 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James at WKY 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WKY 49(0:15 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 30. Intercepted by T.Ra-El at ODU 30. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 44(0:27 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by E.Messer at WKY 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Knight at ODU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(0:35 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at WKY 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34(0:55 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at WKY 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at WKY 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 30(1:26 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by E.Messer at WKY 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews at WKY 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(2:01 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Knight at WKY 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 34(2:09 - 2nd) I.Brandt punts 41 yards to WKY 25 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - ODU 25(3:00 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; N.Cooper at ODU 34.
3 & 10 - ODU(3:30 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by WKY at ODU 35. PENALTY on ODU-S.Dubose-Bourne Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 25(3:34 - 2nd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for J.Butler.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(3:40 - 2nd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WKY 36(3:45 - 2nd) C.Munson punts 39 yards to ODU 25 Center-WKY. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WKY 40(4:25 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp sacked at WKY 36 for -4 yards (K.Caine)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 40(4:30 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for M.Sims.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(5:09 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury at WKY 40.
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 15(5:50 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by J.Holiday at WKY 15. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson at WKY 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 12(6:29 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 12. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 12. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James at WKY 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 8(7:12 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; S.Asbury at WKY 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ODU 28(7:22 - 2nd) I.Brandt punts 64 yards to WKY 8 Center-ODU. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - ODU 33(7:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-L.James False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ODU 33(7:27 - 2nd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for D.Dutton.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 28(7:53 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 28. Catch made by K.Williams at ODU 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Guidry at ODU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:14 - 2nd) K.Calloway rushed to ODU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at ODU 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 2nd) L.Carneiro extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 14(8:21 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 14. Catch made by D.Smith at ODU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Smith for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 17(9:05 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by D.Smith at ODU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 19(9:47 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Naotala; M.Thompson at ODU 17.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 29(10:26 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Holiday at ODU 29. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Johnson at ODU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 29(10:43 - 2nd) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to ODU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Lynch; W.Matthews at ODU 29.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 39(11:10 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by E.Messer at ODU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Naotala at ODU 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43(11:44 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by M.Corley at ODU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.James at ODU 39.
|+30 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 27(12:18 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by E.Messer at WKY 27. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Knight at ODU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - WKY 22(13:01 - 2nd) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 22. Catch made by R.Helms at WKY 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at WKY 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 23(13:32 - 2nd) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Naotala at WKY 22.
|Kickoff
|(13:38 - 2nd) E.Sanchez kicks 64 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY 1. E.Messer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mack at WKY 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:38 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 1 - ODU 11(13:44 - 2nd) G.Wilson rushed to WKY End Zone for 11 yards. G.Wilson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 20(14:02 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to WKY 20. Catch made by D.Dutton at WKY 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Ward at WKY 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 20(14:08 - 2nd) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(14:37 - 2nd) D.Roche rushed to WKY 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Baker; K.Simpkins at WKY 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 41(15:00 - 2nd) G.Wilson pass complete to WKY 41. Catch made by I.Paige at WKY 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at WKY 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(0:10 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to WKY 45. Catch made by J.Butler at WKY 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 44(0:53 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 44. Catch made by D.Dutton at ODU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at WKY 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 37(1:24 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hayward; T.Thompson at ODU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 37(1:29 - 1st) G.Wilson steps back to pass. G.Wilson pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 19(1:53 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; K.Simpkins at ODU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(2:04 - 1st) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by C.Burt at ODU 25. Gain of 3 yards. C.Burt FUMBLES forced by L.James. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-J.Taylor at ODU 22. Tackled by WKY at ODU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 27(2:46 - 1st) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; W.Matthews at ODU 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(3:19 - 1st) C.Veltkamp pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by M.Corley at ODU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Asbury; D.Lowry at ODU 27.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WKY 49(3:25 - 1st) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp pass incomplete intended for C.Burt. PENALTY on ODU-L.James Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - WKY 42(4:11 - 1st) C.Veltkamp rushed to ODU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson at ODU 49.
|Sack
1 & 5 - WKY 49(4:54 - 1st) C.Veltkamp steps back to pass. C.Veltkamp sacked at WKY 42 for -9 yards (M.Thompson)
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WKY 46(5:12 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-C.Daniels Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 40(5:53 - 1st) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 40. Catch made by C.Burt at WKY 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at WKY 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 36(6:19 - 1st) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 40 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Naotala at WKY 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 33(6:52 - 1st) C.Veltkamp rushed to WKY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; A.Whitner at WKY 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 29(7:28 - 1st) E.Young rushed to WKY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry at WKY 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(7:54 - 1st) C.Veltkamp pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by E.Young at WKY 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; K.Naotala at WKY 29.
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 1st) E.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 6 - WKY 29(8:03 - 1st) T.Helton pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 30. Intercepted by K.Caine at WKY 30. K.Caine for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 31(8:34 - 1st) E.Young rushed to WKY 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Daniels; K.Naotala at WKY 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(9:06 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to WKY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Matthews; S.Asbury at WKY 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) E.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 5(9:12 - 1st) K.Calloway rushed to WKY End Zone for 5 yards. K.Calloway for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 13(9:38 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by A.Granger at WKY 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by V.Marshall at WKY 10. PENALTY on WKY-V.Marshall Defensive Targeting 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 15(9:56 - 1st) K.Calloway rushed to WKY 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Loving at WKY 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 17(10:22 - 1st) A.Granger rushed to WKY 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at WKY 15.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 4 - WKY 41(10:31 - 1st) T.Helton steps back to pass. T.Helton sacked at WKY 24 for -17 yards (D.Lowry) T.Helton FUMBLES forced by D.Lowry. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-L.James at WKY 24. Tackled by E.Young at WKY 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 35(11:03 - 1st) T.Helton pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El at WKY 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35(11:31 - 1st) E.Young rushed to WKY 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad at WKY 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 34(12:03 - 1st) E.Young rushed to WKY 35 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Matthews; K.Naotala at WKY 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 27(12:32 - 1st) T.Helton pass complete to WKY 27. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Thompson; L.James at WKY 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(12:59 - 1st) T.Helton pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Johnson; K.Naotala at WKY 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) E.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 1(13:01 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to WKY 1. Catch made by I.Paige at WKY 1. Gain of 1 yards. I.Paige for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 4(13:16 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to WKY 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCray; H.Wheeler at WKY 1.
|+79 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 17(13:51 - 1st) G.Wilson rushed to WKY 4 for 79 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at WKY 4.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 6(14:20 - 1st) G.Wilson pass complete to ODU 6. Catch made by K.Williams at ODU 6. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at ODU 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 11(14:32 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 11(14:55 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at ODU 11.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 58 yards from WKY 35 to the ODU 7. O.Sanni returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brackenridge at ODU 11.