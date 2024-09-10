|
|
|ND
|PURDUE
After 'lowest of lows,' No. 18 Notre Dame bids to turn back Purdue
A week after suffering a humiliating home-field loss to Northern Illinois, No. 18 Notre Dame will look to regain its footing when it visits Purdue on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Ind.
Notre Dame (1-1) tumbled 13 spots in the AP Top 25 poll after losing to the Huskies, who entered last weekend's matchup as a four-touchdown underdog. The Fighting Irish dropped a 16-14 decision after kicker Mitch Jeter's last-gasp, 62-yard field goal attempt was blocked as time expired.
Now the Fighting Irish turn their attention to Purdue (1-0), which cruised to a 49-0 win over Indiana State in its season opener.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will try to keep his players focused on the task ahead as they take on the Boilermakers. Just recently, Freeman was celebrating his team after a road win against Texas A&M.
"It's disappointing," Freeman said. "You go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in a tale of two weeks. But we've got to own this thing. As coaches and players, we've got to own it, and we've got to fix it.
"We've been here before, right? We've been here before. Now it's time to get it fixed. We've got to get it fixed and get back to playing football the way we know how to play, (the way) we've played before. And we can, and we will."
On the other side of the field, Purdue coach Ryan Walters also senses an opportunity with Saturday's showdown. The Boilermakers had a bye last week, which gave them extra time to prepare for an in-state rival that long has landed top recruits and dominated headlines in the region.
Walters knows Purdue stands much to gain from an upset win.
"Yeah, I definitely think there is an element of proving it or earning respect," Walters said. "You know, I would be lying to you if I didn't say this game was circled on my calendar. So we're excited."
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card completed 24 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns in his season debut. Max Klare was the top target with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Devin Mockobee led the ground game with 11 carries for 89 yards.
On defense, Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt tallied a pair of sacks.
The Notre Dame player in the brightest spotlight will be quarterback Riley Leonard, who has completed 38 of 62 passes for 321 yards and two interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 79 yards and a score.
Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love could help to take some of the burden off Leonard and the rest of the offense. Love has scored in back-to-back games, and he has 25 carries for 170 yards to lead the team.
Howard Cross III leads Notre Dame with one sack, and Xavier Watts and Adon Shuler have one interception apiece.
Walters said he expected Notre Dame to be motivated at kickoff.
"We're going to err on the side of thinking they're going to be an angry football team," he said. "Any time you're top five in the country and lose the home opener, that's going to leave a bad taste in your mouth. I know Coach Freeman will have those guys fired up and ready to play."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|160.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|335.0
|
|
|160.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|248.0
|
|
|321
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|583
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|38/62
|321
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Love
|J. Love
|25
|170
|2
|34
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|23
|79
|1
|11
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|12
|68
|1
|47
|
A. Williams
|A. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins
|B. Collins
|10
|107
|0
|20
|
J. Greathouse
|J. Greathouse
|8
|67
|0
|11
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|4
|44
|0
|19
|
M. Evans
|M. Evans
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Flanagan
|C. Flanagan
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
J. Thomas
|J. Thomas
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
J. Love
|J. Love
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Faison
|J. Faison
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Ford
|D. Ford
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Harrison
|J. Harrison
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
J. Price
|J. Price
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter
|M. Jeter
|3/5
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|11
|89
|0
|36
|
E. Jackson
|E. Jackson
|3
|83
|1
|69
|
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|7
|38
|1
|12
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|3
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Merriweather
|J. Merriweather
|4
|12
|1
|4
|
R. Browne
|R. Browne
|3
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Klare
|M. Klare
|5
|71
|1
|43
|
J. Edrine
|J. Edrine
|4
|59
|0
|20
|
L. Smith
|L. Smith
|2
|47
|1
|31
|
J. Tibbs
|J. Tibbs
|4
|30
|1
|12
|
D. Morrissette
|D. Morrissette
|2
|27
|1
|19
|
J. Dixon-Veal
|J. Dixon-Veal
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
D. Biber
|D. Biber
|3
|21
|0
|13
|
A. Sowinski
|A. Sowinski
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Watson
|J. Watson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
S. Rigby
|S. Rigby
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
G. Burhenn
|G. Burhenn
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Porath
|S. Porath
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
0
059.5 O/U
+1.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
-35.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
-7
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
050 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
062.5 O/U
+19
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
045.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
047 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
056 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
044.5 O/U
+20
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
049 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+23.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
050.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
044 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-