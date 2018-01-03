Drive Chart
'Bama, Georgia vie for national title in SEC showcase

  • Jan 03, 2018

ATLANTA -- Alabama and Georgia showed that talk of the Southeastern Conference losing some of its might was very much overblown.

At least at the top, the SEC still owns bragging rights in college football.

A ninth national title in the past 12 seasons is for the conference as the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs meet Monday night in the heart of SEC country at Atlanta's new $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama, playing in its third straight College Football Playoff championship game, is seeking its fifth national title in nine years under coach Nick Saban.

Georgia, which hired former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart away from Alabama two years ago, is trying to join the recent list of SEC winners after not claiming the national championship since the 1980 season.

"I'm proud of the SEC and I'm proud of the competition in our league," Saban said. "Kirby has done a great job and has Georgia playing really well."

The only other time that two teams from the same conference played for the title was at the end of the 2011 season, when it was also an SEC exclusive. Alabama defeated Louisiana State near the end of the two-team Bowl Championship Series, which began with the 1998 season.

Since the four-team playoff debuted for the 2014 season, no conference had gained more than one representative until this season, and many voiced displeasure that Alabama -- which didn't make the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta -- was included along with Georgia.

The Crimson Tide (12-1) showed they belonged, though, with a 24-6 victory over defending national champ Clemson at the Sugar Bowl in a semifinal rematch of last year's title game.

"We wanted to prove that the naysayers and doubters were wrong and we hadn't lost anything," said Alabama defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne, who had a key interception and even caught a touchdown pass against Clemson.

Georgia (13-1) had already assured that one SEC team would be playing for the title by edging Oklahoma 54-48 in double-overtime at the Rose Bowl on Sony Michel's touchdown run. The Bulldogs rallied from a 31-14 deficit in the second quarter to beat the Sooners.

"They say adversity kind of reveals character," Smart said. "I think it exposes character, for sure. We found out we've got a pretty good character team."

Smart, a former All-SEC safety at Georgia, was "really disappointed and upset" with Georgia's defense, though, against Oklahoma, saying it "stunk it up" most of the game.

There were no complaints about the Alabama defense against Clemson from Saban or anyone else. The Crimson Tide held the Tigers to 188 total yards and two field goals.

"We had wanted to prove ourselves to the world, because I think we felt a little disrespected," Payne said.

Saban compared the effort to the one Alabama turned in against LSU in a 21-0 victory for the 2011 national championship.

"I thought the defense played with a ferocious, relentless sort of 'I-won't-be-denied attitude,'" Saban said.

That 2011 all-SEC finale was a rematch from the regular season, with LSU having edged Alabama 9-6 in a battle of field goals.

Alabama and Georgia, in different divisions of the 14-team SEC, have played just four times in Saban's 11 years in Tuscaloosa, with all except the first meeting a loss for the Bulldogs.

The most painful for Georgia was the 2012 SEC Championship Game, with a late drive falling just short in a 32-28 loss to an Alabama team that went on to crush Notre Dame in the BCS title game.

The last regular-season meeting was in 2015, with Alabama rolling 38-10 at Athens, Ga. Smart wasn't scheduled to face his former boss until 2020 at Tuscaloosa.

The timetable has moved up. Both coaches are trying to downplay the mentor-pupil part of matchup.

"I don't think the game is about the coaches. I think it's about the players," Saban said.

Georgia running backs Michel and Nick Chubb combined for 326 yards rushing and five touchdowns against Oklahoma, with Michel also scoring on a pass from freshman quarterback Jake Fromm.

"We finally get to play for something big," Michel said of the title game.

The Georgia campus is only about 70 miles from Atlanta, and Alabama's campus is about 200, driving resale tickets prices higher than for any of the three previous CFP title games.

"It's great to be able to play in our own backyard," Fromm said.

Georgia defeated Auburn 28-7 in the SEC title game, avenging a regular-season loss, but Alabama, whose only loss was also to the Tigers, has experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well.

Alabama defeated Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and has turned Atlanta into a home away from home, winning three SEC title games and a CFP semifinal at the Georgia Dome.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 in the Georgia capital overall since 2014.

"We treat Atlanta like it's our home," Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson said. "We win a lot of games there."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 2060 17 1 153.1
J. Hurts 151/247 2060 17 1
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 470 8 1 186.6
T. Tagovailoa 35/53 470 8 1
J. Scott 10 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -9 0 0 24.4
J. Scott 1/1 -9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
129 983 11
D. Harris 129 983 11 75
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 808 8
J. Hurts 148 808 8 55
B. Scarbrough 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 573 8
B. Scarbrough 120 573 8 44
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 306 3
N. Harris 55 306 3 25
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 276 1
J. Jacobs 43 276 1 45
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 165 2
B. Robinson Jr. 24 165 2 17
R. Clark 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 107 1
R. Clark 21 107 1 19
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 106 2
T. Tagovailoa 15 106 2 23
C. Ridley 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. Ridley 2 17 0 13
R. Foster 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Foster 1 12 0 12
A. Johnson 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
A. Johnson 2 8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Ridley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 935 4
C. Ridley 59 935 4 78
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 244 2
J. Jeudy 13 244 2 36
H. Ruggs 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 200 5
H. Ruggs 9 200 5 60
C. Sims 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 194 1
C. Sims 13 194 1 60
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 168 2
J. Jacobs 14 168 2 38
R. Foster 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 146 1
R. Foster 11 146 1 52
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 128 3
I. Smith Jr. 14 128 3 34
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 115 2
D. Smith 6 115 2 27
B. Scarbrough 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 108 0
B. Scarbrough 16 108 0 15
H. Hentges 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 3
H. Hentges 6 73 3 23
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 70 0
D. Harris 10 70 0 17
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
N. Harris 6 45 0 22
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
D. Kief 2 34 1 21
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
M. Tennison 2 30 0 21
X. Marks 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
X. Marks 1 24 0 24
H. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Jones 1 4 0 4
D. Payne 94 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
D. Payne 1 1 1 1
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Hurts 1 -1 0 0
A. Pappanastos 12 K
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -9 0
A. Pappanastos 1 -9 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
M. Wilson 0-0 0.0 4
H. Jones 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
H. Jones 0-0 0.0 2
M. Fitzpatrick 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Fitzpatrick 0-0 0.0 1
L. Wallace 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
L. Wallace 0-0 0.0 3
A. Averett 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Averett 0-0 0.0 1
R. Harrison 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Harrison 0-0 0.0 3
D. Payne 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Thompson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Moses 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Moses 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Pappanastos 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/21 54/54
A. Pappanastos 16/21 0 54/54 102
J. Scott 10 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 8/8
J. Scott 1/3 0 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.7% 2383 23 5 166.4
J. Fromm 165/259 2383 23 5
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 28 0 0 90.7
J. Eason 4/7 28 0 0
B. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 10 0 2 -54.0
B. Ramsey 1/4 10 0 2
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Swift 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Chubb 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
205 1320 15
N. Chubb 205 1320 15 55
S. Michel 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 1129 16
S. Michel 142 1129 16 75
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 603 3
D. Swift 77 603 3 71
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 293 2
E. Holyfield 50 293 2 39
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 265 1
B. Herrien 61 265 1 30
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 94 3
J. Fromm 48 94 3 21
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 51 1
M. Hardman 6 51 1 35
C. Payne 47 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
C. Payne 5 18 0 7
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
P. Hudson 6 15 0 7
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Ridley 1 5 0 5
B. Ramsey 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Ramsey 1 0 0 0
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
J. Eason 3 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Wims 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 704 7
J. Wims 44 704 7 38
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 591 6
T. Godwin 34 591 6 59
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 338 3
M. Hardman 23 338 3 59
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 146 1
D. Swift 15 146 1 39
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 2
R. Ridley 8 136 2 47
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 114 2
I. Nauta 9 114 2 41
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
C. Woerner 9 100 0 50
A. Crumpton 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
A. Crumpton 5 96 1 78
S. Michel 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 96 1
S. Michel 9 96 1 32
N. Chubb 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
N. Chubb 3 31 0 11
T. Simmons 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
T. Simmons 3 26 0 10
J. Blazevich 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Blazevich 2 19 0 12
J. Harris 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Harris 2 12 0 8
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Holloman 1 7 0 7
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Holyfield 1 4 0 4
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
B. Herrien 2 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Davis 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
D. Sanders 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
D. Sanders 0-0 0.0 4
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 2
M. Parrish 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Parrish 0-0 0.0 1
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/20 61/61
R. Blankenship 17/20 0 61/61 112
D. Marvin 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
D. Marvin 1/1 0 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
