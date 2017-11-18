Drive Chart
BC
UCONN

No Text

BC beats UConn 39-16 in wind and rain at Fenway Park

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2017

BOSTON (AP) Boston College won a football game in a baseball park, and now the Eagles are going bowling.

AJ Dillon rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, breaking free on a 48-yard run and a 53-yard score on Saturday night as BC beat UConn 39-16 at Fenway Park to qualify for a bowl game for the fourth time in five years.

''It's an experience I'm not going to forget,'' said Dillon, a Connecticut native and New York Yankees fan who watched BC play Notre Dame at Fenway in 2015 and imagined himself breaking tackles in the ballpark. ''(I was) saying, `Wow. It must be amazing to be on that field.' I got the opportunity to soak it all in.''

Playing most of the game in a heavy rain, with groundskeepers patching the wet and worn-out turf most every timeout, the Eagles (6-5) opened a 36-point lead before UConn (3-8) scored two late touchdowns against the BC substitutes.

One week after BC quarterback Anthony Brown sustained a season-ending knee injury, Darius Wade completed 7 of 15 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was helped by Dillon's running, another 107 yards rushing from Jon Hilliman and two long interception returns, including a 65-yard pick-six by Taj-Amir Torres.

''Big plays have hurt us all year long,'' said UConn coach Randy Edsall, whose team gained 8 net yards on five second-quarter possessions. ''We're not built to go three-and-out and use less than a minute and put our defense right back out there.

HOME ON THE ROAD

Although the century-old ballpark is less than four miles from BC's Chestnut Hill campus, UConn was officially the home team. But the opportunity to use the Red Sox clubhouse didn't help the Huskies avoid falling to 0-12-2 all-time against BC.

''It was a cool experience that I'm sadly going to remember,'' said UConn defensive lineman Luke Carrezola, who grew up a Phillies fan. ''You could tell by the Massachusetts kids that it was really cool.''

GARBAGE TIME

BC led 39-3 in the fourth before Kevin Mensah ran 70 yards for a touchdown. David Pindell followed by hitting Hergy Mayala for a 43-yard score. The Huskies went for the 2-point conversion, which failed, then opted not to try an onside kick with just over 4 minutes left.

Pindell finished with a career-high 241 yards on 14-for-33 passing, with three interceptions.

SCORING

A 21-point favorite, BC trailed 3-0 after one quarter before Wade rolled to his left toward the Red Sox dugout and evaded tacklers long enough to find Chris Garrison in the end zone, right in front of where home plate would usually be.

Dillon followed with his 53-yard TD, dragging four defenders into the end zone - with another standing by and watching. He added a 20-yard TD run in the third to make it 33-3.

It was Dillon's second career 200-yard game and the first 200-yard rusher against UConn since Ray Rice did it for Rutgers in 2005.

Hilliman scored on 38- and 3-yard runs, and Lukas Denis picked off Pindell at the goal line and ran it back 56 yards to set up Dillon's second score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: Steve Addazio is the first BC coach to go to four bowl games in his first five seasons.

''Your next goal is compete for a conference championship,'' Addazio said. ''And that's something that's going to be coming.''

UConn: The Huskies picked up a nice check - $1.25 million - and some players got the thrill of playing in Fenway Park.

OUT FOR THE SEASON

Boston College announced before the game that defensive back Kamrin Moore will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury he sustained last week against North Carolina State. Moore, a captain, had started 23 consecutive games before missing Saturday night's game against UConn.

Moore finished with 140 tackles, six for a loss, and two interceptions.

KICKING WOES

Boston College missed three extra points and had a field goal blocked.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Wraps up the regular season against Syracuse on Saturday.

UConn: Finishes its season against Cincinnati next Saturday.

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:15
5-D.Pindell incomplete. Intended for 1-H.Mayala.
plays
yds
pos
39
16
Touchdown 4:15
5-D.Pindell complete to 1-H.Mayala. 1-H.Mayala runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
43
yds
00:07
pos
39
16
Point After TD 6:31
40-M.Tarbutt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
39
10
Touchdown 6:31
34-K.Mensah runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
79
yds
00:42
pos
39
9
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:20
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
39
3
Touchdown 7:20
32-J.Hilliman runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
71
yds
03:38
pos
39
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:06
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
33
3
Touchdown 3:06
2-A.Dillon runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
57
yds
01:22
pos
33
3
Missed Point After Touchdown 9:41
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
27
3
Touchdown 9:54
5-D.Pindell incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Davis INTERCEPTED by 24-T.Torres at BC 35. 24-T.Torres runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
83
yds
03:06
pos
27
3
Point After TD 13:04
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 13:04
32-J.Hilliman runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
60
yds
01:49
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:07
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good. Team penalty on UCONN Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 3:07
2-A.Dillon runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
53
yds
00:12
pos
13
3
Point After TD 6:13
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good. Penalty on UCONN 21-J.Summers Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 6:13
4-D.Wade complete to 81-C.Garrison. 81-C.Garrison runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
05:46
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:08
40-M.Tarbutt 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
73
yds
03:46
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 15
Rushing 12 7
Passing 1 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-15 6-20
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 385 400
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Gain 6.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 330 171
Rush Attempts 49 41
Avg Rush Yards 6.7 4.2
Net Yards Passing 55 229
Comp. - Att. 7-15 14-33
Yards Per Pass 3.7 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-12
Penalties - Yards 3-25 7-47
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 8-39.3 9-38.1
Return Yards 193 107
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-56 7-107
Int. - Returns 3-137 0-0
Kicking 3/7 2/3
Extra Points 3/6 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 6-5 01419639
Connecticut 3-8 3001316
o51.0, UCONN +21.0
Fenway Park Boston, MA
 55 PASS YDS 229
330 RUSH YDS 171
385 TOTAL YDS 400
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Wade 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 55 1 0 99.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 280 1 1 99.7
D. Wade 7/15 55 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 200 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
245 1239 10
A. Dillon 24 200 2 53
J. Hilliman 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 548 5
J. Hilliman 10 107 2 45
T. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 276 2
T. Smith 3 6 0 4
D. Wade 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -2 1
D. Wade 3 5 0 7
R. Wilson 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
R. Wilson 2 5 0 5
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
J. Smith 1 4 0 4
T. Levy 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 48 0
T. Levy 6 3 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 350 3
T. Sweeney 2 42 0 38
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 127 1
C. Garrison 2 11 1 9
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 259 0
J. Smith 1 2 0 2
C. Callinan 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 101 2
C. Callinan 0 0 0 0
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 140 1
M. Walker 0 0 0 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 368 2
K. White 2 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 1 0.0
Z. Allen 11-0 0.0 0
T. Schwab 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
T. Schwab 8-1 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
J. Lamot 7-2 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
W. Ray 5-0 0.0 0
I. Yiadom 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
I. Yiadom 4-0 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Torres 3-0 0.0 1
N. Merritt 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
N. Merritt 3-0 2.0 0
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 6 0.0
L. Denis 3-0 0.0 1
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
W. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
C. Bletzer 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bletzer 2-0 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
H. Cheevers 1-0 0.0 1
D. Jones 16 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Smith 1-2 0.0 0
K. Bletzer 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bletzer 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/6
SEASON FG XP
10/17 32/35
C. Lichtenberg 0/1 0 3/6 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Knoll 98 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 40.3 3
M. Knoll 8 39.3 3 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 24.0 37 0
M. Walker 2 28.0 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
26 13.7 0 0
M. Walker 1 0.0 0 0
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.4% 241 1 3 95.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 664 3 5 104.3
D. Pindell 14/33 241 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 115 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 537 4
K. Mensah 16 115 1 70
D. Pindell 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 194 2
D. Pindell 17 47 0 9
A. Newsome 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 256 3
A. Newsome 2 7 0 5
D. Williams 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 50 0
D. Williams 1 6 0 6
N. Hopkins 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 305 7
N. Hopkins 2 4 0 3
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
K. Dixon 1 -1 0 -1
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
T. Beals 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Newsome 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 74 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 541 2
A. Newsome 2 74 0 50
H. Mayala 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 584 6
H. Mayala 5 65 1 43
K. Dixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 293 1
K. Dixon 3 48 0 49
A. Bloom 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 87 1
A. Bloom 1 28 0 28
A. McLean 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 414 2
A. McLean 2 27 0 15
T. Davis 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 150 0
T. Davis 0 0 0 0
M. Donaldson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 3
M. Donaldson 0 0 0 0
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 301 1
Q. Skanes 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Williams 0 0 0 0
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 83 0
K. Mensah 0 0 0 0
T. Beals 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 242 0
T. Beals 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Watkins 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Watkins 5-1 0.0 0
S. Sterling 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Sterling 5-1 0.0 0
L. Carrezola 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Carrezola 4-1 0.0 0
J. Joseph 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Joseph 4-2 0.0 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
T. Coyle 4-2 0.0 0
J. Summers 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Summers 4-1 0.0 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Gilmartin 4-1 0.0 0
T. Bell 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
T. Bell 4-1 0.0 0
V. Diggs 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. Diggs 3-0 0.0 0
M. Terry 41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Terry 3-1 0.0 0
K. Murphy 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
F. Fatukasi 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Fatukasi 2-1 0.0 0
P. Okounam 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Okounam 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ormsby 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ormsby 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lawley 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lawley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Beavers 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Beavers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Tarbutt 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/14 27/28
M. Tarbutt 1/2 50 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Graham 81 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 38.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 39.0 1
B. Graham 9 38.1 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Skanes 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 15.2 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 21.5 21 0
Q. Skanes 5 15.2 21 0
D. O'Reilly 49 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 20 0
D. O'Reilly 2 15.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:03 BC 25 1:26 3 5 Punt
8:19 BC 17 1:49 5 58 FG Miss
3:28 BC 20 0:55 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 BC 4 0:00 6 20 Punt
11:59 BC 30 5:46 12 70 TD
5:20 BC 43 0:30 4 -15 Punt
3:19 BC 47 0:12 1 53 TD
1:45 BC 47 0:54 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BC 40 1:49 5 60 TD
8:40 BC 33 0:18 2 8 Fumble
4:28 UCONN 42 1:22 5 42 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:54 UCONN 49 0:23 3 7 Punt
10:58 BC 31 3:38 8 69 TD
6:24 BC 24 1:48 3 6 Punt
4:15 BC 25 1:22 3 -3 Punt
1:27 BC 20 0:41 2 5 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UCONN 6 3:46 10 -2 FG
9:30 UCONN 41 0:57 3 -24 INT
6:26 UCONN 25 2:54 7 63 FG Miss
2:26 UCONN 25 1:55 5 39 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 UCONN 36 0:35 3 0 Punt
6:04 UCONN 22 0:37 3 2 Punt
4:39 UCONN 9 1:12 3 5 Punt
3:01 UCONN 30 1:10 3 3 Punt
0:41 UCONN 5 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 UCONN 15 3:06 8 83 INT
9:37 UCONN 18 0:48 5 1 Punt
8:18 BC 41 3:39 11 -1 INT
3:00 UCONN 10 1:59 4 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 UCONN 2 3:11 6 28 Punt
7:13 UCONN 21 0:42 3 79 TD
4:22 BC 43 0:07 1 43 TD
2:46 UCONN 45 1:08 3 -6 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores