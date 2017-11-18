|
|
|BC
|UCONN
BC beats UConn 39-16 in wind and rain at Fenway Park
BOSTON (AP) Boston College won a football game in a baseball park, and now the Eagles are going bowling.
AJ Dillon rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, breaking free on a 48-yard run and a 53-yard score on Saturday night as BC beat UConn 39-16 at Fenway Park to qualify for a bowl game for the fourth time in five years.
''It's an experience I'm not going to forget,'' said Dillon, a Connecticut native and New York Yankees fan who watched BC play Notre Dame at Fenway in 2015 and imagined himself breaking tackles in the ballpark. ''(I was) saying, `Wow. It must be amazing to be on that field.' I got the opportunity to soak it all in.''
Playing most of the game in a heavy rain, with groundskeepers patching the wet and worn-out turf most every timeout, the Eagles (6-5) opened a 36-point lead before UConn (3-8) scored two late touchdowns against the BC substitutes.
One week after BC quarterback Anthony Brown sustained a season-ending knee injury, Darius Wade completed 7 of 15 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He was helped by Dillon's running, another 107 yards rushing from Jon Hilliman and two long interception returns, including a 65-yard pick-six by Taj-Amir Torres.
''Big plays have hurt us all year long,'' said UConn coach Randy Edsall, whose team gained 8 net yards on five second-quarter possessions. ''We're not built to go three-and-out and use less than a minute and put our defense right back out there.
HOME ON THE ROAD
Although the century-old ballpark is less than four miles from BC's Chestnut Hill campus, UConn was officially the home team. But the opportunity to use the Red Sox clubhouse didn't help the Huskies avoid falling to 0-12-2 all-time against BC.
''It was a cool experience that I'm sadly going to remember,'' said UConn defensive lineman Luke Carrezola, who grew up a Phillies fan. ''You could tell by the Massachusetts kids that it was really cool.''
GARBAGE TIME
BC led 39-3 in the fourth before Kevin Mensah ran 70 yards for a touchdown. David Pindell followed by hitting Hergy Mayala for a 43-yard score. The Huskies went for the 2-point conversion, which failed, then opted not to try an onside kick with just over 4 minutes left.
Pindell finished with a career-high 241 yards on 14-for-33 passing, with three interceptions.
SCORING
A 21-point favorite, BC trailed 3-0 after one quarter before Wade rolled to his left toward the Red Sox dugout and evaded tacklers long enough to find Chris Garrison in the end zone, right in front of where home plate would usually be.
Dillon followed with his 53-yard TD, dragging four defenders into the end zone - with another standing by and watching. He added a 20-yard TD run in the third to make it 33-3.
It was Dillon's second career 200-yard game and the first 200-yard rusher against UConn since Ray Rice did it for Rutgers in 2005.
Hilliman scored on 38- and 3-yard runs, and Lukas Denis picked off Pindell at the goal line and ran it back 56 yards to set up Dillon's second score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: Steve Addazio is the first BC coach to go to four bowl games in his first five seasons.
''Your next goal is compete for a conference championship,'' Addazio said. ''And that's something that's going to be coming.''
UConn: The Huskies picked up a nice check - $1.25 million - and some players got the thrill of playing in Fenway Park.
OUT FOR THE SEASON
Boston College announced before the game that defensive back Kamrin Moore will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury he sustained last week against North Carolina State. Moore, a captain, had started 23 consecutive games before missing Saturday night's game against UConn.
Moore finished with 140 tackles, six for a loss, and two interceptions.
KICKING WOES
Boston College missed three extra points and had a field goal blocked.
UP NEXT
Boston College: Wraps up the regular season against Syracuse on Saturday.
UConn: Finishes its season against Cincinnati next Saturday.
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|15
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|6-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|385
|400
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|330
|171
|Rush Attempts
|49
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|55
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|7-15
|14-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-12
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|7-47
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|8-39.3
|9-38.1
|Return Yards
|193
|107
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-56
|7-107
|Int. - Returns
|3-137
|0-0
|Kicking
|3/7
|2/3
|Extra Points
|3/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|330
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Wade 4 QB
|D. Wade
|7/15
|55
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|24
|200
|2
|53
|
J. Hilliman 32 RB
|J. Hilliman
|10
|107
|2
|45
|
T. Smith 18 WR
|T. Smith
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Wade 4 QB
|D. Wade
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
R. Wilson 38 RB
|R. Wilson
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Levy 35 RB
|T. Levy
|6
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|2
|42
|0
|38
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Callinan 83 WR
|C. Callinan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schwab 10 LB
|T. Schwab
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ray 11 DE
|W. Ray
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 20 DB
|I. Yiadom
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Merritt 94 DT
|N. Merritt
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
L. Denis 21 DB
|L. Denis
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Harris 8 DB
|W. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bletzer 43 LB
|C. Bletzer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cheevers 4 DB
|H. Cheevers
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jones 16 RB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 96 DT
|R. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bletzer 49 LB
|K. Bletzer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
|C. Lichtenberg
|0/1
|0
|3/6
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Knoll 98 K
|M. Knoll
|8
|39.3
|3
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|28.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|14/33
|241
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|16
|115
|1
|70
|
D. Pindell 5 QB
|D. Pindell
|17
|47
|0
|9
|
A. Newsome 22 RB
|A. Newsome
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Williams 15 WR
|D. Williams
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Hopkins 11 RB
|N. Hopkins
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Dixon 23 WR
|K. Dixon
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Beals 2 WR
|T. Beals
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Newsome 22 RB
|A. Newsome
|2
|74
|0
|50
|
H. Mayala 1 WR
|H. Mayala
|5
|65
|1
|43
|
K. Dixon 23 WR
|K. Dixon
|3
|48
|0
|49
|
A. Bloom 86 TE
|A. Bloom
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
A. McLean 8 WR
|A. McLean
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
T. Davis 9 WR
|T. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Donaldson 82 WR
|M. Donaldson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 15 WR
|D. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Beals 2 WR
|T. Beals
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Watkins 29 DB
|A. Watkins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sterling 47 LB
|S. Sterling
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carrezola 15 DL
|L. Carrezola
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joseph 11 LB
|J. Joseph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Summers 21 DB
|J. Summers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bell 1 DB
|T. Bell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Diggs 13 LB
|V. Diggs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Terry 41 DB
|M. Terry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murphy 94 DL
|K. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 93 DL
|F. Fatukasi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Okounam 58 DL
|P. Okounam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ormsby 57 DL
|C. Ormsby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lawley 50 DL
|S. Lawley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 43 LB
|D. Beavers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Tarbutt 40 K
|M. Tarbutt
|1/2
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Graham 81 P
|B. Graham
|9
|38.1
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Skanes 19 WR
|Q. Skanes
|5
|15.2
|21
|0
|
D. O'Reilly 49 RB
|D. O'Reilly
|2
|15.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
OHIO
AKRON
34
37
Final ESPN2
-
CMICH
KENTST
42
23
Final ESPNU
-
WMICH
NILL
31
35
Final ESPN2
-
EMICH
MIAOH
27
24
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
66
37
Final ESPNU
-
BUFF
BALLST
40
24
Final CBSSN
-
TULSA
SFLA
20
27
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
WKY
38
41
Final/3OT CBSSN
-
UNLV
NMEX
38
35
Final ESPN2
-
24MICH
5WISC
10
24
Final FOX
-
12TCU
TXTECH
27
3
Final FS1
-
MINN
23NWEST
0
39
Final BTN
-
SMU
21MEMP
45
66
Final ESPNews
-
LAMON
6AUBURN
14
42
Final ESPN2
-
RUT
IND
0
41
Final BTN
-
DEST
FSU
6
77
Final
-
16MISSST
ARK
28
21
Final CBS
-
CINCY
ECU
20
48
Final CBSSN
-
UVA
3MIAMI
28
44
Final ABC
-
TEXAS
WVU
28
14
Final ESPN
-
MERCER
1BAMA
0
56
Final SECN
-
15UCF
TEMPLE
45
19
Final ESPNU
-
PITT
VATECH
14
20
Final
-
CIT
2CLEM
3
61
Final
-
RICE
ODU
21
24
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
WYO
13
7
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
BAYLOR
23
13
Final FSN
-
ARIZST
OREGST
40
24
Final PACN
-
MA
BYU
16
10
Final ESP3
-
HAWAII
UTAHST
0
38
Final
-
SALA
GAS
0
52
Final ESP3
-
LATECH
UTEP
42
21
Final
-
WCAR
UNC
10
65
Final
-
TXSTSM
ARKST
12
30
Final ESP3
-
CHARLO
USM
21
66
Final
-
4OKLA
KANSAS
41
3
Final ESPN
-
KSTATE
13OKLAST
45
40
Final ESP2
-
SJST
COLOST
14
42
Final CBSSN
-
PURDUE
IOWA
24
15
Final BTN
-
NAVY
8ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
UK
7UGA
13
42
Final CBS
-
GATECH
DUKE
20
43
Final
-
ILL
9OHIOST
14
52
Final ABC
-
CUSE
LVILLE
10
56
Final ESPU
-
HOU
TULANE
17
20
Final ESNN
-
NEB
10PSU
44
56
Final FS1
-
WOFF
SC
10
31
Final SECN
-
UAB
FLA
7
36
Final SECN
-
MD
17MICHST
7
17
Final FOX
-
CSTCAR
IDAHO
13
7
Final ESP3
-
NMEXST
LALAF
34
47
Final ESP3
-
ARMY
NTEXAS
49
52
Final beIN
-
20LSU
TENN
30
10
Final ESPN
-
FIU
FAU
24
52
Final TWTR
-
BC
UCONN
39
16
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZ
OREG
28
48
Final PACN
-
TXAM
MISS
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MRSHL
TXSA
7
9
Final FBOOK
-
MIZZOU
VANDY
45
17
Final SECN
-
19NCST
WAKE
24
30
Final ESPU
-
UCLA
11USC
23
28
Final ABC
-
CAL
22STNFRD
14
17
Final FOX
-
AF
25BOISE
19
44
Final ESP2
-
NEVADA
SDGST
23
42
Final CBSSN
-
UTAH
18WASH
30
33
Final ESPN