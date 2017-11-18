Drive Chart
No. 5 Wisconsin wins slugfest against No. 19 Michigan 24-10

  Nov 18, 2017
  • Nov 18, 2017

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Alex Hornibrook changed the conversation with one clutch throw.

No. 5 Wisconsin is still undefeated in large part after its even-keeled quarterback shook off another groan-inducing interception.

Hornibrook's 24-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor in the third quarter broke open a defensive slugfest, Kendric Pryor scored on an end-around and the Badgers beat No. 19 Michigan 24-10 on Saturday.

Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) padded its postseason resume by winning a grinding, physical matchup against the Wolverines (8-3, 5-3, No. 24 CFP).

Hornibrook finished 9 of 19 for 143 yards, but bounced back from the turnover early in the third quarter with some of his best throws of the season.

''Sometimes adversity helps us play even harder and better. We were able to do that today,'' Hornibrook said.

It has been a season-long story line. Hornibrook has now thrown 12 interceptions in Big Ten play. While Hornibrook has been resilient, defense and Big Ten-rushing leader Jonathan Taylor have been the biggest reasons why the Badgers remain unbeaten.

In the biggest game yet of the season, Hornibrook became a difference-maker.

''I guess it's a pretty big deal,'' Hornibrook said when asked about the attention he gets for his picks. ''But we kind of fight back through it.''

He connected with Taylor through a tight window in the end zone for a 14-10 lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

After a three-and-out for Michigan, Wisconsin's Danny Davis made a one-handed catch with a defender draped on him for a 27-yard gain. Pryor followed with his 32-yard scoring run with 24 seconds left in the third for a two-score lead.

''Two big throws and then they got a few runs out, too,'' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''That ended up being the difference in the game.''

Wisconsin's defense had a say, too.

Linebacker Leon Jacobs forced Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters to fumble at the Wisconsin 2 in the second quarter. Pressure picked up in the second half.

Peters had to be carted off the field in the third quarter after getting hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel following an incompletion on third-and-5 from the Michigan 30.

Without him, the already limited Wolverines didn't have the firepower to come back from a double-digit deficit. The run game was held to 58 yards on 37 carries.

''Everyone was a little cranky'' after getting up early for a late-morning start,'' Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards said. ''Everyone had a little edge to them.''

Defense also gave Michigan its best chance to upset Wisconsin on the road, and it looked as if that might happen for two-plus quarters.

An athletic front controlled the line of scrimmage. Big Ten-leading rusher Jonathan Taylor had trouble finding holes.

Momentum turned after Hornibrook showed he could make clutch throws late in the third quarter.

''They didn't do anything different, we just beat ourselves, up front especially,'' Michigan defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon said.

Jonathan Taylor finished with 132 yards on 19 carries, with 87 yards in the second half.

TAKEAWAYS

Michigan: Before getting hurt, Peters made some nice throws against the nation's top-ranked defense, especially during the seven-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that ended with Mason's score in the first half. Peters had one big mistake in the first after fumbling near the goal line during his scramble out of the pocket from the 5. Overall, the sophomore can build on some positives in his third career start at a tough road venue, especially considering the opponent. Peters finished 9 of 18 for 157 yards.

''Brandon, I thought, was very good. We can't get him hit as much,'' Harbaugh said.

Wisconsin: The defense gave up a couple deep shots, including a 48-yard completion to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first-half touchdown drive. Otherwise, the unit had another stout day, and coordinator Jim Leonhard dialed up a couple different blitzes in the second half. After following a season-long script of recovering from mistakes, a second straight win over a ranked opponent should look good to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

INJURY UPDATE

Harbaugh said only that Peters was getting tests after getting ''shaken up.'' The quarterback was due to meet the rest of the team at the plane for the trip home.

AT THE HALF

The teams played to a 7-all tie at the half, though Michigan went into the locker room with momentum after fullback Ben Mason scored on a 1-yard run with 2:24 left. Wisconsin was outgained 169-99 in the first half, with its only score coming on Nick Nelson's 50-yard punt return.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Game against Ohio State at the Big House on Nov. 25.

Wisconsin: Travels to Minnesota on Nov. 25 in the rivalry game for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:30
27-R.Gaglianone 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
05:12
pos
10
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 0:24
3-K.Pryor runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
01:42
pos
10
20
Point After TD 3:31
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 3:31
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-A.Taylor. 4-A.Taylor runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
97
yds
03:01
pos
10
13
Field Goal 6:41
3-Q.Nordin 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
8
yds
01:52
pos
10
7
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:24
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:24
42-B.Mason runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
03:34
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:32
3-B.Robbins punts 36 yards from MICH 14. 11-N.Nelson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
0
yds
01:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 14
Rushing 5 7
Passing 7 5
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-17 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 216 307
Total Plays 63 59
Avg Gain 3.4 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 58 182
Rush Attempts 37 40
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 4.6
Net Yards Passing 158 125
Comp. - Att. 11-26 9-19
Yards Per Pass 6.1 6.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-18 3-18
Penalties - Yards 4-28 4-35
Touchdowns 1 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-40.3 8-37.3
Return Yards 44 113
Punts - Returns 4-7 2-68
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 3-45
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 2/2 4/4
Extra Points 1/1 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Michigan 8-3 073010
5 Wisconsin 11-0 7014324
o41.5, WISC -6.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 158 PASS YDS 125
58 RUSH YDS 182
216 TOTAL YDS 307
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 157 0 0 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.8% 486 4 0 142.2
B. Peters 9/18 157 0 0
J. O'Korn 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 19 0 0 45.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 761 1 5 99.4
J. O'Korn 2/8 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 594 6
C. Evans 11 25 0 10
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 874 10
K. Higdon 7 20 0 8
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 62 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 12 0 12
K. Hill 80 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 23 2
K. Hill 2 7 0 4
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 43 0
E. McDoom 1 3 0 3
J. O'Korn 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 -19 0
J. O'Korn 3 2 0 1
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
B. Mason 1 1 1 1
K. Walker 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 68 1
K. Walker 3 -4 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -25 0
B. Peters 7 -7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 219 0
D. Peoples-Jones 4 64 0 48
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 244 2
Z. Gentry 1 35 0 35
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 279 2
S. McKeon 2 23 0 14
K. Hill 80 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
K. Hill 1 22 0 22
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 112 1
C. Evans 1 19 0 19
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 298 1
G. Perry 2 13 0 8
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 0
E. McDoom 0 0 0 0
K. Crawford 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 125 1
K. Crawford 0 0 0 0
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 111 0
K. Higdon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
J. Metellus 7-2 0.0 0
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
T. Kinnel 7-1 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 1.0
K. Hudson 6-2 1.0 0
M. McCray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
M. McCray 3-1 1.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Winovich 3-1 0.0 0
M. Hurst 73 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
M. Hurst 3-2 1.0 0
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
D. Long 3-0 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
D. Bush 2-3 0.0 1
A. Solomon 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Solomon 2-1 0.0 0
M. Wroblewski 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wroblewski 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 1-0 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Watson 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/20 32/34
Q. Nordin 1/1 39 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Robbins 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 40.3 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 40.9 4
B. Robbins 9 40.3 4 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 21.9 28 0
A. Thomas 2 18.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.8 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
33 7.7 9 1
D. Peoples-Jones 4 1.8 9 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 143 1 1 117.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 2006 18 13 152.4
A. Hornibrook 9/19 143 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 132 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
238 1657 12
J. Taylor 19 132 0 52
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 63 2
K. Pryor 3 38 1 32
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 359 4
B. Shaw 4 12 0 7
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 257 2
G. Groshek 4 7 0 7
A. Ramesh 20 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 34 2
A. Ramesh 1 0 0 0
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 -86 0
A. Hornibrook 5 -8 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 79 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 315 4
A. Taylor 3 79 1 51
T. Fumagalli 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 460 3
T. Fumagalli 3 38 0 20
D. Davis 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 271 1
D. Davis 1 27 0 27
Z. Neuville 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 2
Z. Neuville 1 2 0 2
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 1
K. Pryor 0 0 0 0
A. Ramesh 20 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Ramesh 0 0 0 0
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 0
K. Penniston 0 0 0 0
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
J. Taylor 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 4 1.0
T. Edwards 9-2 1.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
R. Connelly 9-1 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
D. Dixon 4-0 0.0 0
N. Jamerson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
N. Jamerson 3-1 0.0 0
J. Collinsworth 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Collinsworth 3-0 0.0 0
Jo. Ferguson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
Jo. Ferguson 3-1 0.0 0
A. James 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. James 2-0 0.0 0
C. Sheehy 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Sheehy 2-2 0.0 0
N. Nelson 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Nelson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Dooley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
G. Dooley 1-1 1.0 0
D. Tindal 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Tindal 1-0 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 1-1 0.0 0
D. Carriere-Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Carriere-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jacobs 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Jacobs 1-0 0.0 0
C. Obasih 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Obasih 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/13 50/50
R. Gaglianone 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 37.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 39.8 3
A. Lotti 8 37.3 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Tindal 25 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 21.0 17 0
D. Tindal 3 15.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Nelson 11 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 50 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 8.8 50 1
N. Nelson 2 34.0 50 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 25 2:29 8 34 Punt
10:07 MICH 27 3:44 6 8 Punt
2:58 MICH 14 1:26 3 0 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:08 MICH 30 0:39 6 15 Punt
10:43 WISC 40 1:51 5 39 Fumble
5:58 MICH 16 3:34 7 84 TD
0:06 MICH 31 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 MICH 38 1:48 4 14 Punt
9:37 WISC 41 0:49 4 4 Punt
8:33 WISC 29 1:52 4 8 FG
3:31 MICH 25 1:18 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 MICH 25 0:00 7 26 Punt
9:25 MICH 24 1:30 3 -1 Punt
2:17 MICH 6 0:31 4 9 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 WISC 20 2:03 3 9 Punt
6:10 WISC 20 3:01 6 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 WISC 3 1:55 3 9 Punt
8:42 WISC 1 2:36 6 48 Punt
2:20 WISC 15 1:59 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 WISC 20 1:55 3 1 Punt
10:56 WISC 12 1:07 3 -1 Punt
8:40 WISC 10 0:00 1 90 INT
6:32 WISC 23 3:01 9 77 TD
2:06 WISC 39 1:42 5 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 WISC 6 3:44 8 54 Punt
7:42 WISC 48 5:12 9 40 FG
1:40 MICH 14 1:08 3 -4 Game
