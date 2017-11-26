Drive Chart
CLEM
SC

No Text

Bryant leads No. 4 Clemson to 34-10 win over Gamecocks

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 26, 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) When a championship is in the balance, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows he can count on Hunter Renfrow.

The receiver had a pair of touchdown catches as the fourth-ranked Tigers won their fourth straight over rival South Carolina 34-10 on Saturday night. The victory kept Clemson on track for a third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.

Renfrow, the one-time walk-on, had a 4-yard touchdown grab to put the Tigers up 20-0 at halftime. He opened the third quarter with a twisting, 61-yard catch and run that thwarted any hopes of a Gamecocks' comeback.

It was Renfrow's third career multiple-TD game - the other two were Clemson's national championship contests against Alabama.

''It's just that time of year,'' Swinney said, chuckling. ''He just comes up big.''

Renfrow's had that knack since the 5-foot-11 junior arrived on campus with dreams of playing major college football. He made a name for himself against Alabama after the 2015 season with a pair of touchdowns in Clemson's 45-40 loss.

A year later, Renfrow once more bedeviled the Crimson Tide and had the game-winning, 2-yard TD catch with a second to go in the Tigers' 35-31 win. He was tied for the team lead with 46 catches coming into the South Carolina game Saturday night, but his only touchdown reception came last week in a 61-3 blowout of Citadel.

He was happy with his role Saturday as the Tigers (11-1, No. 3 CFP) continued their stranglehold on the Palmetto State's most cared-about sporting event.

''I'm just so proud of the way we played, the way we came into this environment,'' Renfrow said. ''Defense helped us out early and got a big score.''

The win was the 100th in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's career. And combined with the CFP's top teams - Alabama and Miami - losing this weekend, the Tigers solidified their position among the top four heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference title game next week.

The Tigers entered the game wary of a rejuvenated South Carolina (8-4, No. 24 CFP), which finished second in the Southeastern Conference East and had its most victories in a season in four years. But Clemson's defense bottled up the Gamecocks and quarterback Jake Bentley for a second consecutive season.

Fittingly, cornerback Ryan Carter opened Clemson's scoring with a 12-yard pick-six on Bentley's bad throw near his goal line.

South Carolina managed just 99 yards in the first half and 207 for the game, its lowest total this season.

While he Gamecocks struggled, Clemson QB Bryant completed 23 of 34 passes for 272 yards, his most since throwing for 316 yards against Louisville on Sept. 16.

Bentley finished 16 of 29 for 126 yards, two interceptions and a 38-yard TD pass to Bryan Edwards late in the fourth quarter. Bentley passed for just 41 yards against the Tigers in a 56-7 loss in 2016.

Muschamp said his team did not handle the moment.

''When you lose like that to your archrival,'' he said, ''it's not a lot of fun.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers put on another big show away from home, adding to earlier wins at Louisville (47-21), Virginia Tech (31-17) and North Carolina State (38-31) this season. The ability to win on the road should serve them well playing away from home in the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have made big strides this season, but are still no match for Clemson's dominant program which has outscored Will Muschamp's team 90-17 in his two years on the job.

NEVER AGAIN

South Carolina Will Muschamp and his players did not regret their motto, ''Never again,'' which arose a short time after the Gamecocks 56-7 battering to Clemson last year. ''We didn't play as well as we wanted to,'' quarterback Jake Bentley said, ''but we're never again going to stop competing and playing as hard as we can and we showed that tonight.''

DABO SAID WHAT?

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after apparently yelling at officials a bit too often with language that was a little too salty. The penalty came as Swinney wandered too far onto the field following Renfrow's 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Swinney was upset that fans near the end zone were tossing water bottles and debris on the field. He wanted officials to penalize South Carolina. ''That's what I thought,'' he said. ''But I got a flag. Should have kept my mouth shut. ''

UP NEXT

Clemson will play Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Dec. 2.

South Carolina awaits its bowl destination to be announced Dec. 3.

---

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 2:44
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
04:12
pos
34
9
Field Goal 13:26
43-P.White 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-1
yds
00:47
pos
34
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:47
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
0
Touchdown 2:47
9-T.Etienne runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
54
yds
06:09
pos
33
0
Point After TD 14:39
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
0
Touchdown 14:39
2-K.Bryant complete to 13-H.Renfrow. 13-H.Renfrow runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
61
yds
00:14
pos
26
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:59
41-A.Spence extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
0
Touchdown 1:59
2-K.Bryant complete to 13-H.Renfrow. 13-H.Renfrow runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
04:51
pos
20
0
Point After TD 8:12
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 8:12
28-T.Feaster runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
95
yds
02:46
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:50
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:56
19-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-R.Carter at SC 12. 31-R.Carter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
12
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 10
Rushing 12 4
Passing 12 6
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 7-16 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 465 203
Total Plays 83 54
Avg Gain 5.6 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 184 81
Rush Attempts 45 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 3.2
Net Yards Passing 281 122
Comp. - Att. 25-38 16-29
Yards Per Pass 7.4 4.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 1-4
Penalties - Yards 2-25 9-76
Touchdowns 5 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 7-52.7
Return Yards 79 122
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-67 5-103
Int. - Returns 2-12 2-22
Kicking 4/5 2/2
Extra Points 4/5 1/1
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Clemson 11-1 71314034
24 South Carolina 8-4 0001010
o46.5, SC +13.5
Williams-Brice Stadium Columbia, SC
 281 PASS YDS 122
184 RUSH YDS 81
465 TOTAL YDS 203
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 272 2 1 148.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 2426 12 6 135.9
K. Bryant 23/34 272 2 1
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 1 27.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 238 2 1 185.8
H. Johnson 2/4 13 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 720 12
T. Etienne 9 41 1 9
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 291 5
A. Choice 7 39 0 10
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
165 636 10
K. Bryant 11 23 0 13
R. McCloud 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
R. McCloud 2 22 0 11
C. Fuller 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 212 3
C. Fuller 5 20 0 8
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 637 6
T. Feaster 6 18 1 8
Z. Cooper 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 18 0
Z. Cooper 1 9 0 9
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
D. Rencher 3 8 0 5
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -9 0
A. Rodgers 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 345 2
T. Higgins 3 84 0 40
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 526 3
H. Renfrow 4 75 2 61
D. Cain 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 620 5
D. Cain 3 23 0 13
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 0
T. Etienne 1 23 0 23
D. Greenlee 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 0
D. Greenlee 2 19 0 10
C. Fuller 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
C. Fuller 2 16 0 14
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 96 0
A. Rodgers 2 16 0 13
R. McCloud 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 402 1
R. McCloud 3 16 0 7
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 107 1
T. Feaster 2 12 0 9
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 163 0
D. Overton 1 6 0 6
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 1
Ca. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
T. Thompson 0 0 0 0
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 1
T. Chase 0 0 0 0
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 199 1
M. Richard 2 -5 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 4-0 1.0 0
D. O'Daniel 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. O'Daniel 4-0 0.0 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-1 0.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
T. Mullen 3-0 0.0 1
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Bryant 3-0 0.0 0
R. Carter 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Carter 3-0 0.0 1
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Register 2-0 0.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
JD. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Muse 2-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 2-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
S. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
J. Skalski 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Skalski 2-1 0.0 0
V. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
V. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lawrence 1-0 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Simmons 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/5
SEASON FG XP
6/11 36/38
Al. Spence 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 41.9 3
W. Spiers 3 44.3 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 33.5 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 21.5 39 0
T. Etienne 2 33.5 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 126 1 2 89.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 2555 16 11 130.2
J. Bentley 16/29 126 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 460 1
T. Williams 13 53 0 12
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 517 3
A. Turner 2 10 0 7
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 86 6
J. Bentley 5 9 0 9
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 148 2
M. Denson 3 6 0 6
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
R. Davis 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 705 4
B. Edwards 6 70 1 38
H. Hurst 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 518 2
H. Hurst 3 28 0 16
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 36 1
T. Williams 2 13 0 13
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 326 3
O. Smith 3 12 0 5
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 117 0
A. Turner 2 3 0 5
R. Davis 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
R. Davis 0 0 0 0
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
C. Dawkins 0 0 0 0
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 250 3
D. Samuel 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Moore 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-1 3 0.0
S. Moore 14-1 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
S. Montac 6-0 0.0 1
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Greene 5-0 0.0 0
C. Lammons 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Lammons 4-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
R. Fenton 4-0 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Brunson 4-2 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 3-0 0.0 0
D. Smith 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
A. Sterling 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Sterling 3-0 1.0 0
E. Thompson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
U. Jones 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
U. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
D. Wonnum 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Wonnum 2-1 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. King 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. King 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sawyer 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sawyer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Nixon 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/22 24/24
P. White 1/1 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 52.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 44.3 2
J. Charlton 7 52.7 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 20.9 20 0
R. Fenton 3 19.3 20 0
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 17.1 27 0
A. Turner 2 22.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lammons 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 -3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 8.6 0 0
C. Lammons 1 -3.0 -3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 CLEM 20 3:33 7 36 Punt
2:56 CLEM 15 2:07 5 19 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 CLEM 20 2:46 10 80 TD
6:50 CLEM 21 4:51 11 79 TD
1:25 CLEM 20 1:06 8 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 CLEM 39 0:14 2 61 TD
12:33 CLEM 43 2:02 7 28 Downs
8:56 CLEM 31 6:09 14 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:52 CLEM 11 1:37 6 67 INT
13:14 CLEM 29 6:11 14 43 INT
2:44 CLEM 25 2:18 4 17 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SC 27 3:25 8 13 Punt
7:30 SC 1 0:34 2 97 INT
6:44 SC 18 3:41 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:38 SC 6 0:00 9 39 Punt
8:07 SC 26 1:09 3 1 Punt
1:53 SC 40 0:19 3 0 Punt
0:10 SC 14 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:39 SC 25 2:01 5 18 INT
10:19 SC 29 1:15 5 -1 Punt
2:41 SC 20 0:36 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 CLEM 22 0:47 3 -1 FG
6:56 SC 20 4:12 10 80 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores