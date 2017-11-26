|
|
|CLEM
|SC
Bryant leads No. 4 Clemson to 34-10 win over Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) When a championship is in the balance, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows he can count on Hunter Renfrow.
The receiver had a pair of touchdown catches as the fourth-ranked Tigers won their fourth straight over rival South Carolina 34-10 on Saturday night. The victory kept Clemson on track for a third consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.
Renfrow, the one-time walk-on, had a 4-yard touchdown grab to put the Tigers up 20-0 at halftime. He opened the third quarter with a twisting, 61-yard catch and run that thwarted any hopes of a Gamecocks' comeback.
It was Renfrow's third career multiple-TD game - the other two were Clemson's national championship contests against Alabama.
''It's just that time of year,'' Swinney said, chuckling. ''He just comes up big.''
Renfrow's had that knack since the 5-foot-11 junior arrived on campus with dreams of playing major college football. He made a name for himself against Alabama after the 2015 season with a pair of touchdowns in Clemson's 45-40 loss.
A year later, Renfrow once more bedeviled the Crimson Tide and had the game-winning, 2-yard TD catch with a second to go in the Tigers' 35-31 win. He was tied for the team lead with 46 catches coming into the South Carolina game Saturday night, but his only touchdown reception came last week in a 61-3 blowout of Citadel.
He was happy with his role Saturday as the Tigers (11-1, No. 3 CFP) continued their stranglehold on the Palmetto State's most cared-about sporting event.
''I'm just so proud of the way we played, the way we came into this environment,'' Renfrow said. ''Defense helped us out early and got a big score.''
The win was the 100th in Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's career. And combined with the CFP's top teams - Alabama and Miami - losing this weekend, the Tigers solidified their position among the top four heading into the Atlantic Coast Conference title game next week.
The Tigers entered the game wary of a rejuvenated South Carolina (8-4, No. 24 CFP), which finished second in the Southeastern Conference East and had its most victories in a season in four years. But Clemson's defense bottled up the Gamecocks and quarterback Jake Bentley for a second consecutive season.
Fittingly, cornerback Ryan Carter opened Clemson's scoring with a 12-yard pick-six on Bentley's bad throw near his goal line.
South Carolina managed just 99 yards in the first half and 207 for the game, its lowest total this season.
While he Gamecocks struggled, Clemson QB Bryant completed 23 of 34 passes for 272 yards, his most since throwing for 316 yards against Louisville on Sept. 16.
Bentley finished 16 of 29 for 126 yards, two interceptions and a 38-yard TD pass to Bryan Edwards late in the fourth quarter. Bentley passed for just 41 yards against the Tigers in a 56-7 loss in 2016.
Muschamp said his team did not handle the moment.
''When you lose like that to your archrival,'' he said, ''it's not a lot of fun.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Clemson: The Tigers put on another big show away from home, adding to earlier wins at Louisville (47-21), Virginia Tech (31-17) and North Carolina State (38-31) this season. The ability to win on the road should serve them well playing away from home in the ACC title game and the College Football Playoff.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks have made big strides this season, but are still no match for Clemson's dominant program which has outscored Will Muschamp's team 90-17 in his two years on the job.
NEVER AGAIN
South Carolina Will Muschamp and his players did not regret their motto, ''Never again,'' which arose a short time after the Gamecocks 56-7 battering to Clemson last year. ''We didn't play as well as we wanted to,'' quarterback Jake Bentley said, ''but we're never again going to stop competing and playing as hard as we can and we showed that tonight.''
DABO SAID WHAT?
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after apparently yelling at officials a bit too often with language that was a little too salty. The penalty came as Swinney wandered too far onto the field following Renfrow's 4-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Swinney was upset that fans near the end zone were tossing water bottles and debris on the field. He wanted officials to penalize South Carolina. ''That's what I thought,'' he said. ''But I got a flag. Should have kept my mouth shut. ''
UP NEXT
Clemson will play Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Dec. 2.
South Carolina awaits its bowl destination to be announced Dec. 3.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|10
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|465
|203
|Total Plays
|83
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|81
|Rush Attempts
|45
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|281
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-4
|1-4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|9-76
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|7-52.7
|Return Yards
|79
|122
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-67
|5-103
|Int. - Returns
|2-12
|2-22
|Kicking
|4/5
|2/2
|Extra Points
|4/5
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|281
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|465
|TOTAL YDS
|203
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|23/34
|272
|2
|1
|
H. Johnson 15 QB
|H. Johnson
|2/4
|13
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|9
|41
|1
|9
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|7
|39
|0
|10
|
K. Bryant 2 QB
|K. Bryant
|11
|23
|0
|13
|
R. McCloud 21 WR
|R. McCloud
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
C. Fuller 27 RB
|C. Fuller
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|6
|18
|1
|8
|
Z. Cooper 6 QB
|Z. Cooper
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|3
|84
|0
|40
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|4
|75
|2
|61
|
D. Cain 8 WR
|D. Cain
|3
|23
|0
|13
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
D. Greenlee 87 TE
|D. Greenlee
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
C. Fuller 27 RB
|C. Fuller
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
R. McCloud 21 WR
|R. McCloud
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Ca. Smith 84 TE
|Ca. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. O'Daniel 6 LB
|D. O'Daniel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carter 31 CB
|R. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ju. Davis 36 LB
|Ju. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Register 45 DE
|C. Register
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Smith 23 S
|V. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Williams 59 DT
|Jo. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pinckney 44 DT
|N. Pinckney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Al. Spence 41 K
|Al. Spence
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|3
|44.3
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|2
|33.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|16/29
|126
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|13
|53
|0
|12
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|5
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Davis 8 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|6
|70
|1
|38
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
|H. Hurst
|3
|28
|0
|16
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
O. Smith 18 WR
|O. Smith
|3
|12
|0
|5
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
R. Davis 8 WR
|R. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Moore 10 LB
|S. Moore
|14-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lammons 3 DB
|C. Lammons
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 DB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sterling 15 DL
|A. Sterling
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 11 LB
|E. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Jones 93 DL
|U. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 97 DL
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 8 DL
|D. Wonnum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 7 DB
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sawyer 95 DL
|D. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 21 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 K
|J. Charlton
|7
|52.7
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lammons 3 DB
|C. Lammons
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
-
BGREEN
EMICH
31
34
Final ESP3
-
MIAOH
BALLST
28
7
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
AKRON
14
24
Final ESPNU
-
MISS
14MISSST
31
28
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
TOLEDO
10
37
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
12TCU
22
45
Final FS1
-
NAVY
HOU
14
24
Final ESPN
-
2MIAMI
PITT
14
24
Final ABC
-
NILL
CMICH
24
31
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
BUFF
24
31
Final ESP3
-
MIZZOU
ARK
48
45
Final CBS
-
NMEX
SDGST
10
35
Final CBSSN
-
SFLA
15UCF
42
49
Final ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
9
62
Final ESP3
-
IOWA
NEB
56
14
Final FS1
-
WKY
FIU
17
41
Final beIN
-
TXTECH
TEXAS
27
23
Final FOX
-
25VATECH
UVA
10
0
Final ESPN
-
CAL
UCLA
27
30
Final FS1
-
ECU
20MEMP
13
70
Final ESPNU
-
KANSAS
19OKLAST
17
58
Final FS1
-
IND
PURDUE
24
31
Final ESP2
-
9OHIOST
MICH
31
20
Final FOX
-
TULANE
SMU
38
41
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
CINCY
21
22
Final ESNN
-
LVILLE
UK
44
17
Final SECN
-
FSU
FLA
38
22
Final ESPN
-
7UGA
GATECH
38
7
Final ABC
-
BC
CUSE
42
14
Final
-
DUKE
WAKE
31
23
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
UAB
7
28
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE
30
14
Final ESP3
-
FAU
CHARLO
31
12
Final FBOOK
-
APLST
GAST
31
10
Final ESP3
-
USM
MRSHL
28
27
Final TWTR
-
UNLV
NEVADA
16
23
Final ATSN
-
ODU
MTSU
10
41
Final ESP3
-
ARKST
LAMON
67
50
Final ESP3
-
5WISC
MINN
31
0
Final ABC
-
23BOISE
FRESNO
17
28
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
KSTATE
19
20
Final ESP2
-
UNC
NCST
21
33
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
MD
66
3
Final BTN
-
1BAMA
6AUBURN
14
26
Final CBS
-
WVU
4OKLA
31
59
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
TULSA
43
22
Final ESNN
-
IDAHO
NMEXST
10
17
Final ESP3
-
16MICHST
RUT
40
7
Final FOX
-
VANDY
TENN
42
24
Final SECN
-
22NWEST
ILL
42
7
Final FS1
-
ARIZ
ARIZST
30
42
Final PACN
-
WYO
SJST
17
20
Final ESP3
-
GAS
LALAF
34
24
Final ESP3
-
OREGST
OREG
10
69
Final ESP2
-
TXSA
LATECH
6
20
Final ESPU
-
TXAM
18LSU
21
45
Final SECN
-
3CLEM
24SC
34
10
Final ESPN
-
8ND
21STNFRD
20
38
Final ABC
-
13WASHST
17WASH
14
41
Final FOX
-
BYU
HAWAII
30
20
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
UTAH
13
34
Final FS1
-
UTAHST
AF
35
38
Final ESP2