WISC
MINN

No Text

Hornibrook, Badgers stay unbeaten with 31-0 win at Minnesota

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) That weaker schedule that has kept Wisconsin on the fringe of the College Football Playoff picture has become a moot point.

Win one more game, and the Badgers will be a sure bet for the final four. They're still unbeaten, confidently striving for more.

Alex Hornibrook threw three touchdown passes without an interception for fifth-ranked Wisconsin, and the Badgers overwhelmed rival Minnesota 31-0 on Saturday for their 14th straight victory over the Gophers.

The only other time Wisconsin completed a conference slate without a loss was in 1912, when there were only five contests on the schedule.

''It's exciting, man. It's something that's really hard to do,'' linebacker T.J. Edwards said. ''I think some people take it for granted, but you can't.''

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 149 yards on 20 carries, including a 53-yard scoring sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave the Badgers (12-0, 9-0, No. 5 CFP) their largest winning margin in a Big Ten game this season.

Aided by No. 2 Miami's stunning loss at Pittsburgh on Friday and No. 1 Alabama's defeat on Saturday by No. 6 Auburn, the Badgers headed to the Big Ten championship game weekend next against Ohio State in prime position to move up and make sure they won't be denied a top-four spot as an undefeated team.

''They'll be ready,'' coach Paul Chryst said.

Rodney Smith rushed 16 times for 82 yards for the Gophers (5-7, 2-7), who finished coach P.J. Fleck's first season by suffering the program's first consecutive shutouts since 1950.

''The actual performance tonight? Unacceptable,'' Fleck said. ''There's no way that we're going to look like that next year.''

With yet another smothering performance by the defense that started the week ranked second in the FBS in fewest points and yards allowed, the Badgers kept Paul Bunyan's Axe from changing hands and prevented the Gophers from reaching a bowl game for the first time in six years.

Demry Croft completed only 3 of 9 passes for 40 yards for Minnesota and took a pair of costly 12-yard sacks by Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly. The Gophers totaled only 133 yards and eight first downs, with a pair of missed field goals by Emmit Carpenter punctuating the humiliation.

After Hornibrook's touchdown pass to Fumagalli put the Badgers on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, Smith returned a kickoff more than 90 yards to inside the Wisconsin 10. The Gophers were flagged for holding, though, pushing them back to their own 33. They went three-and-out for their third of five straight possessions to start the game.

The last of those came right after Taylor lost a fumble forced by Thomas Barber at midfield. On the first play after the turnover, Connelly came racing into the backfield to drop Croft for a big loss back to the Gophers 37.

''You never know if they're going to catch an interception or get a pick-six or a sack-fumble. You never know what they're going to do, so you're on edge the entire time,'' Taylor said. ''It's exciting.''

Wisconsin had its first shutout since Sept. 26, 2015, against Hawaii.

''We knew that we'd have to be able to play close to perfect to beat them, and at least take care of the execution of the opportunities that we had, and we didn't do that,'' Fleck said.

BANGED-UP BADGERS

Backup tight end Xander Neuville (right leg) and backup running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg) were both forced out of the game in the first half by injuries. Chryst said he had ''nothing definitive,'' when asked for an assessment of their condition. ''I hate to see them not get to be a part of this,'' Chryst said.

RED VS. MAROON

This was the 127th edition of this rivalry, the most-played series in the FBS, and the 67th time the Badgers and Gophers played in the last conference game of the season. They met in the Big Ten finale for 50 straight years from 1933-82. The last time a shutout was recorded in the rivalry was 1982, a 24-0 victory by Wisconsin.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: Hornibrook finished his first interception-free Big Ten game this season, completing 15 of 19 passes for 151 yards. The running game and the defense are slump-proof strengths, but for the Badgers to beat the Buckeyes and have a chance at their first national championship, Hornibrook will need another game or two like this one. The left-hander did most of his damage off play fakes and rollouts.

''Man, he was on fire today,'' wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. ''He was putting the ball on the money.''

Minnesota: The Gophers finished with only two Big Ten wins, matching their fewest since 2011. The feeble offense against Northwestern and Wisconsin sure didn't give them any momentum for 2018.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The fifth trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship in seven editions of the event, to face No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) next Saturday. The Badgers are 2-2 in conference title games, having lost 59-0 to the Buckeyes in 2014.

Minnesota: Offseason conditioning for the players and preps recruiting for the coaches. The 2018 opener is on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State.

---

For more AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:51
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 14:51
23-J.Taylor runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
70
yds
00:38
pos
30
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:06
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 6:06
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-D.Davis. 6-D.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
23
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
0
Touchdown 0:50
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 49-K.Penniston. 49-K.Penniston runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
03:10
pos
16
0
Field Goal 9:14
27-R.Gaglianone 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
63
yds
04:21
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:24
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 81-T.Fumagalli. 81-T.Fumagalli runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
73
yds
06:09
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 8
Rushing 10 5
Passing 10 2
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 456 109
Total Plays 60 48
Avg Gain 7.6 2.3
Net Yards Rushing 287 93
Rush Attempts 39 39
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 2.4
Net Yards Passing 169 16
Comp. - Att. 17-21 3-9
Yards Per Pass 8.0 1.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-24
Penalties - Yards 3-34 1-10
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-34.0 8-40.5
Return Yards 37 42
Punts - Returns 1-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 1-42
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 0/2
Extra Points 4/4 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
5 Wisconsin 12-0 7107731
Minnesota 5-7 00000
o44.0, MINN +19.0
TCF Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
 169 PASS YDS 16
287 RUSH YDS 93
456 TOTAL YDS 109
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 151 3 0 197.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 2157 21 13 155.9
A. Hornibrook 15/19 151 3 0
J. Coan 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 160.5
J. Coan 2/2 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
258 1806 13
J. Taylor 20 149 1 53
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 217 0
C. James 7 51 0 29
A. Ramesh 20 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 77 2
A. Ramesh 2 43 0 41
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 297 2
G. Groshek 5 40 0 27
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 365 4
B. Shaw 3 6 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 143 1
K. Pryor 3 51 0 31
D. Davis 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 312 2
D. Davis 5 41 1 10
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 354 4
A. Taylor 3 39 0 23
K. Penniston 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 1
K. Penniston 2 16 1 11
T. Fumagalli 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 471 4
T. Fumagalli 2 11 1 10
A. Ramesh 20 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Ramesh 1 4 0 4
Z. Neuville 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 2
Z. Neuville 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 4 0.0
T. Edwards 7-1 0.0 0
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 2.0
R. Connelly 6-0 2.0 0
L. Jacobs 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
L. Jacobs 5-1 0.0 0
N. Jamerson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
N. Jamerson 4-1 0.0 0
A. Farrar 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Farrar 3-2 0.0 0
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Van Ginkel 2-0 0.0 0
G. Dooley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Dooley 2-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 2-0 0.0 0
M. Maskalunas 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Maskalunas 2-1 0.0 0
C. Obasih 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Obasih 1-2 0.0 0
Jo. Ferguson 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
Jo. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
A. James 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. James 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
N. Nelson 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Nelson 1-0 0.0 0
E. Burrell 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Burrell 1-1 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Rand 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cone 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cone 1-0 0.0 0
O. Sagapolu 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Sagapolu 0-1 0.0 0
C. Sheehy 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Sheehy 0-1 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
C. Orr 0-1 0.0 0
E. Bondoc 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Bondoc 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/14 54/54
R. Gaglianone 1/1 32 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 32.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 39.5 1
A. Lotti 2 32.0 1 34
C. Allen 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
C. Allen 1 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Tindal 25 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.3 24 0
D. Tindal 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Nelson 11 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 9.0 13 1
N. Nelson 1 13.0 13 0
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Croft 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 40 0 0 70.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.5% 674 4 7 86.8
D. Croft 3/9 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
229 977 3
R. Smith 16 82 0 25
K. McCrary 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 496 8
K. McCrary 12 20 0 7
D. Croft 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 311 4
D. Croft 11 -9 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Reger 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
W. Reger 1 26 0 26
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 107 0
R. Smith 2 14 0 11
N. Wozniak 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 0
N. Wozniak 0 0 0 0
P. Howard 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
P. Howard 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Shenault 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Shenault 7-1 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
T. Barber 7-1 0.0 0
A. Ayinde 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
A. Ayinde 5-1 0.0 0
B. Cashman 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Cashman 5-0 0.0 0
J. Celestin 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Celestin 4-0 0.0 0
D. McGhee 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
D. McGhee 4-3 0.0 0
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 3 0.0
Ja. Huff 3-3 0.0 0
K. Handy-Holly 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Handy-Holly 3-0 0.0 0
K. Martin 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Martin 3-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 3-0 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 2-0 0.0 0
S. Richardson 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Richardson 1-1 0.0 0
G. Moore 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Devers 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Devers 1-0 0.0 0
C. Swenson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Swenson 0-2 0.0 0
M. Jackson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
N. Umlor 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
N. Umlor 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/20 31/31
E. Carpenter 0/2 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Santoso 18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
66 43.0 0
R. Santoso 8 40.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Smith 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 42.0 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 25.9 42 1
R. Smith 1 42.0 42 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 WISC 25 3:46 7 30 Punt
9:36 WISC 40 1:22 3 8 Punt
6:33 WISC 27 6:09 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 WISC 23 4:21 8 63 FG
7:32 WISC 42 1:14 3 9 Fumble
4:00 WISC 21 3:10 7 79 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 WISC 20 4:39 8 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:20 WISC 30 0:38 3 70 TD
8:28 WISC 30 3:53 6 20 Punt
2:25 WISC 34 1:55 4 19 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 MINN 15 1:15 3 8 Punt
8:04 MINN 33 1:24 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 MINN 33 0:00 3 9 Punt
9:08 MINN 25 1:24 3 -1 Punt
6:03 MINN 49 1:52 3 -7 Punt
0:50 MINN 25 0:47 5 47 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MINN 25 4:05 8 28 Punt
6:06 MINN 25 4:39 7 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 MINN 25 6:17 11 45 FG Miss
4:29 MINN 12 1:57 3 8 Punt
NCAA FB Scores