|EWASH
|NDST
Seventh heaven: Bison remain NDSU champs
FRISCO, Texas (STATS) - It was always about more than going back-to-back and winning the FCS national championship for a record seventh time this season.
From the start, the 2018 edition to the North Dakota State dynasty sought nothing less than a perfect season.In completing that mission Saturday with a 38-24 victory over Eastern Washington in the championship game at Toyota Stadium, the Bison staked their claim to being one of the best teams in FCS history.
NDSU (15-0) was No. 1-ranked since the preseason and never relented behind a 24-member senior class which was the largest in program history. One of the them, fifth-year senior Easton Stick, accounted for 319 total yards and five touchdowns to help the Bison break what had been a tie with Georgia Southern for the most titles in FCS history.
One of the visuals was captured midway through the second quarter. Stick raced around left end and inside the pylon for his second of three touchdown runs. Not far behind making his away long the sideline, NDSU coach Chris Klieman channeled Tiger Woods with an underarm first pump into the air.
Stick, in completing his career with a 49-3 record as a starter, set the FCS record for wins by a quarterback. He had been tied with former NDSU great Brock Jensen, whose 48th and final victory capped the 2013 title season, when the Bison also went 15-0 as one of now five unbeaten, untied teams to claim FCS national titles.
Klieman, coaching in his final game before heading off to Kansas State, won his fourth national title to tie Youngstown State's Jim Tressel for the most in FCS history.
North Dakota State never trailed while clinching its 15th all-time national title (three College Division and five Division II crowns preceded FCS seventh heaven). The Missouri Valley Conference champ had to hold on, though, after Eastern Washington pulled within 31-24 on a quick-strike drive, capped by quarterback Eric Barriere's 5-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left.
But after NDSU recovered an onside kick and with the Eagles (12-3) seeking to force a punt on 3rd-and-7, Stick faked a handoff and went off right tackle when the defense looked the other way and raced off to a 46-yard touchdown and glory with 1:16 to go.
NDSU led 17-10 at halftime before the game briefly turned wild in the third quarter. In the first 4 minutes, 12 seconds, there were three turnovers and three touchdowns yet only two of the miscues led to scores. Stick sandwiched 23- and 78-yard touchdown passes to Darrius Sheppard (five receptions, 125 yards) around Eastern Washington running back Sam McPherson's 75-yard scoring run to push the advantage to 31-17.
In the first half, North Dakota State scored on its first three possessions, including Stick on 10- and 4-yard runs. But Eastern Washington, the No. 3 seed from the Big Sky Conference, pulled within 17-10 shortly before halftime. Holder Gunner Talklington sold a fake field goal before flipping the ball to tight end Jayce Gilder for a 2-yard touchdown with just 27 seconds left.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|23
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|332
|481
|Total Plays
|59
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|290
|Rush Attempts
|33
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|175
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|10.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-25
|1-7
|Penalties - Yards
|8-60
|8-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|65
|59
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-49
|3-31
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|2-28
|Kicking
|4/4
|6/7
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|175
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|290
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|481
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|13/25
|198
|0
|2
|
G. Talkington 15 QB
|G. Talkington
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|
J. Williams 2 WR
|J. Williams
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|18
|158
|1
|75
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
E. Barriere 3 QB
|E. Barriere
|9
|10
|1
|12
|
J. Williams 2 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|
G. Talkington 15 QB
|G. Talkington
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ns. Webster 5 WR
|Ns. Webster
|4
|92
|0
|39
|
J. Gilder 89 TE
|J. Gilder
|3
|37
|1
|21
|
T. Limu-Jones 10 WR
|T. Limu-Jones
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
T. Grady 11 WR
|T. Grady
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
J. Williams 2 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Edwards IV 88 WR
|J. Edwards IV
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Dorton 87 WR
|D. Dorton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Belk 85 TE
|H. Belk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Boston 9 WR
|A. Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Custer Jr. 28 RB
|A. Custer Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ojoh 58 LB
|C. Ojoh
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kupp 40 LB
|K. Kupp
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Criner 25 DB
|C. Criner
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Karstetter 33 DB
|C. Karstetter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Prunty 22 DB
|T. Prunty
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 1 DB
|J. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 18 DB
|D. Tucker
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hayes 23 DB
|D. Hayes
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Foerstel 92 DL
|N. Foerstel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ledbetter 57 DL
|D. Ledbetter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Townsend 49 DL
|J. Townsend
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Katzenberger 36 LB
|A. Katzenberger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 60 DL
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 94 DL
|M. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mataia Jr. 55 DL
|R. Mataia Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 27 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 72 DL
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Nz. Webster 6 DB
|Nz. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 91 DL
|J. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|1/1
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Alcobendas 37 K
|R. Alcobendas
|5
|45.2
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Merritt 44 RB
|D. Merritt
|2
|24.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McPherson 20 RB
|S. McPherson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|13/19
|198
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stick 12 QB
|E. Stick
|18
|121
|3
|46
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|9
|82
|0
|50
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|19
|61
|0
|9
|
S. Wilson 22 RB
|S. Wilson
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Cofield 18 RB
|A. Cofield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Shepherd 20 WR
|D. Shepherd
|5
|125
|2
|78
|
D. Freeman 83 WR
|D. Freeman
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
N. Jenson 85 TE
|N. Jenson
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
L. Dunn 10 RB
|L. Dunn
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
|B. Ellefson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Grimsley 5 S
|R. Grimsley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Menard 96 DE
|G. Menard
|5-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Bridges 9 CB
|M. Bridges
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 91 DE
|D. Tuszka
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Jordheim 45 LB
|L. Jordheim
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Marlette 48 LB
|D. Marlette
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 94 DE
|S. Jones
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Allison 21 CB
|J. Allison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendricks 6 S
|J. Hendricks
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Cox 42 LB
|Ja. Cox
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 14 CB
|J. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wimbush 23 S
|J. Wimbush
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Cox 49 LB
|Ja. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tutsie 25 S
|M. Tutsie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Karcz 53 DT
|C. Karcz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Steidl 63 DT
|A. Steidl
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Waege 99 DE
|S. Waege
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darnell 92 DT
|J. Darnell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Pedersen 36 K
|C. Pedersen
|1/2
|36
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Wegner 38 P
|G. Wegner
|3
|38.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 4 RB
|D. Williams
|2
|15.5
|16
|0
|
S. Jones 94 DE
|S. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD