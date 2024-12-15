Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty finished second in 2024 Heisman Trophy voting, awarded to the most outstanding player in college football. Colorado star Travis Hunter edged Jeanty by a total of 214 points -- 2,231 to 2,017 -- which was the smallest margin of victory since 2009.

The gulf between the two of them and No. 3 Dillon Gabriel (516) and No. 4 Cam Ward (229) was wide.

Jeanty received 309 first-place votes to Hunter's 552.

Jeanty produced one of the greatest seasons ever seen from a running back while leading Boise State to a second consecutive Mountain West title and the No. 3 seed in its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. Through 13 games, Jeanty came just 132 yards short of breaking Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record with 2,497 yards on the ground -- a Mountain West Conference record.

He also finished the regular season with 29 touchdowns rushing, which is tied with Army quarterback Bryson Daily for the most from a single player since 2013. He dazzled in the MWC Championship Game -- and likely drew the race much closer -- with 209 yards and a 75-yard touchdown on 32 carries.

While Jeanty's numbers are staggering, a deeper dive reveals the true nature of his dominance. Not only did Jeanty have at least 100 yards rushing in every game this year, he had 100-plus yards on the ground in a single half 17 times this season. He's also the only player since 2000 to post 13 straight games with at least 125 yards rushing.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, the nation's second-leading rusher, finished the regular season with 1,660 yards rushing, while Jeanty posted 1,889 yards after contact. That means Jeanty had more yards after contact than any other college football player had total yards rushing.

Jeanty also had 10 60-plus yard rushes and eight touchdowns that covered at least 60 yards. No team in the FBS, besides Boise State, had more than six 60-plus yard rushes all year.

If Jeanty had won ...

He would have been the first player in Boise State, and Mountain West Conference, history to win the Heisman Trophy. He would also have been the first non-power conference player to win the Heisman this century, the first running back to win the Heisman since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015 and the first non-quarterback to win the Heisman since Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.

2024 Heisman Memorial Trophy Award Balloting