The College Football Playoff expanded from four teams to 12 this season and now an exciting postseason will culminate with the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State cruised to victories of 14 points or more over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas to make the title game, while Notre Dame beat Indiana, Georgia and Penn State on its path. Now these college football powerhouses will go head-to-head with a chance at history on the line after playing each other in the regular season the last two years.

The latest CFP National Championship game odds via SportsLine consensus list Ohio State as an 8.5-point favorite against Notre Dame while the over/under is 46.5, up half a point from the opener. The Buckeyes are -365 (risk $365 to win $100) on the money line. Before locking in any College Football Playoff National Championship game picks, be sure to see the top CFP title game expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

One of Casale's top College Football Playoff picks: He is playing under 46.5 points for the 2025 CFP national title game. These were the top two scoring defenses in the country this season, with Ohio State allowing 12.2 points per game and Notre Dame allowing 14.3 points per game. Even against elevated competition in the postseason, Notre Dame has only allowed 17 points per game while Ohio State has allowed 17.3 ppg.

Both teams limited opponents to under 300 yards per game as well and gave up less than 170 yards per game through the air this season. With almost two full weeks to prepare for each other, you can expect Marcus Freeman and Jim Knowles to have their defensive units well-prepared. Casale also expects a banged up Notre Dame offense to contribute to a low-scoring battle.

"The Irish lost two starters on the offensive line versus Penn State when left tackle Anthonie Knapp and right guard Rocco Spindler went down with injuries," Casale told SportsLine. "Credit to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love for gutting it out in the semifinals but he clearly isn't 100% either. It's hard enough to run on an Ohio State defense that allows just 92.6 yards per game on the ground. It will be even tougher for Notre Dame with Love still nursing a knee injury he suffered against Indiana." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

