The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (12-2) and the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2) are set to battle in the 2025 Peach Bowl on Wednesday. The Longhorns started off the playoffs hot, defeating No. 12 Clemson 38-24 at home in the first round. The Sun Devils enter this matchup on a six-game winning streak, including beating Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. The winner will move on to the semifinals against either No. 1 Oregon or No. 8 Ohio State.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 1 p.m. ET. After opening at -13.5, the Longhorns are now 13-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Arizona State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Texas vs. Arizona State and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. Here are several CFB odds and CFB betting lines for Arizona State vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Arizona State spread: Longhorns -13

Texas vs. Arizona State over/under: 51.5 points

Texas vs. Arizona State money line: Texas -529, Arizona State +391

Why the Texas can cover

The Longhorns already got a taste of the playoff action, defeating Clemson by 14 points in the opening round. They were able to move the ball efficiently, logging 494 total yards of offense, with 292 yards coming on the ground. Sophomore running back Quintrevion Wisner is an explosive playmaker in the backfield. This season, Wisner led the team in rushing yards (973) with five touchdowns and 5.1 yards per carry. In the win over Clemson, he had 110 rushing yards and three scores.

They also have Jaydon Blue is another capable weapon in the backfield. In 2024, he's compiled 710 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He racked up 146 yards and two touchdowns in his last outing. Quarterback Quinn Ewers has the ability to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. This season, he threw for 2,867 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. He has eight games this season with multiple passing touchdowns.

Why the Arizona State can cover

Senior running back Cam Skattebo is the top option in this offense. Skattebo has racked up 1,568 rushing yards, 506 receiving yards and 22 total touchdowns in 2024. The California native has gone over 140 rushing yards in seven games this season. In his last game, Skattebo had 170 rushing yards and two scores.

Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt is an athletic signal caller under center. Leavitt has completed 63% of his throws for 2,663 yards and 24 passing touchdowns. He added 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Oregon native has thrown at least three passing touchdowns in six games this campaign. On Dec. 7 against Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship, Leavitt threw for 219 yards and three passing touchdowns.

How to make Texas vs. Arizona State picks

How to make Texas vs. Arizona State picks

