A pair of 9-3 Power Four teams meet in the 2025 Gator Bowl as the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels and the Duke Blue Devils battle on Thursday. Ole Miss had a case for the College Football Playoff field, but a late loss at Florida ultimately cost the Rebels. Duke, meanwhile, caught fire late in the season, winning and covering in its last three. Both teams were successful from a spread standpoint this season as Ole Miss went 7-5 against the number, while Duke was 7-3-2 ATS.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. The Rebels are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Duke odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 51.5 points.

Duke vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -17.5

Duke vs. Ole Miss over/under: 51.5 points

Duke vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -813, Duke +556

Duke vs. Ole Miss streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about Ole Miss

The Rebels were hit with some key injuries late in the season to running back Henry Parrish Jr. and receiver Tre Harris. Parrish is out and the status of Harris isn't certain for this one. Ole Miss will have star quarterback Jaxson Dart available, however, as he has decided to play despite his status as an NFL Draft prospect.

While Dart gives the Rebels a lift on offense, it was the defense that often carried Ole Miss this season. Ole Miss ranked second in the SEC in scoring defense (13.9 ppg) and key defenders such as linemen Walter Nolen and end Jared Ivey are expected to be on the field. See the best bet for this matchup here.

What you need to know about Duke

Manny Diaz's squad was hot and cold in 2024. The Blue Devils opened the season with five straight wins, but then lost three of the next four. They wrapped up the year on a three-game winning streak, a run that included two upsets on the road. They made a huge splash in the transfer portal by landing coveted Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, however the QB maneuvering will leave them shorthanded in this matchup.

Starting quarterback Maalik Murphy and backup Grayson Loftis have both departed via the transfer, leaving Henry Belin IV as the starter in this matchup. The Blue Devils also lost leading rusher Star Thomas to the portal. Captain and leading receiver Jordan Moore remains, however, and he'll likely be a focal point on Thursday. See who to back here.

