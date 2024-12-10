Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham will skip his final year of collegiate eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN. Graham has yet to announce his plans for Michigan's ReliaQuest Bowl showdown against No. 11 Alabama on Dec. 31.

Graham has long been one of the top defensive players in college football. He signed with the Wolverines in 2022 as a four-star prospect out of Anaheim, California's Servite High School and played in all 14 games as a true freshman, logging 2.5 sacks.

Graham earned a starting role in 2023 and immediately became the figurehead of Michigan's deep defensive front. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors with 36 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, three sacks and three quarterback hurries from the interior. Graham was also the defensive MVP of Michigan's win against Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal after tallying four tackles and one tackle for a loss.

The 6-foot-3 and 320-pound Graham earned first-team All-Big Ten honors again in 2024 after posting career highs in total tackles (45) and sacks (3.5). He also had at least seven tackles for loss in a second consecutive season. Graham ranked No. 4 overall in CBS Sports' midseason ranking of the top players in college football.

Graham's draft stock

Graham is viewed as a consensus first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the potential to go off the board within the first five picks. He is everything that NFL teams want from a modern defensive lineman. He explodes off the ball and can rip into opposing backfields to either pressure or sack the quarterback. He also has the frame to fit runs and stuff gaps while holding up against NFL offensive linemen.

In his most recent mock draft for CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson Graham to the New York Jets with the seventh overall pick.

"You can't force a franchise quarterback, so after Sanders and Ward are off the board, the Jets should look elsewhere," Wilson wrote. "Pairing Mason Graham with Quinnen Williams will make sure opposing AFC East quarterbacks will never know peace. "

What it means for Michigan

Though it was expected, losing a player of Graham's caliber is never easy. It's especially difficult since Michigan is also likely to lose defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, another potential Day 1 draft pick, and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart from its front-seven.

That means plenty of snaps will be available in the rotation next season. Key rotational piece Rayshaun Benny, a redshirt junior who had 28 tackles in 2024, could return if he elects to. The Wolverines also bring back sophomore Trey Pierce, who appeared in 12 games off the bench and also had a key role on special teams.

Four-star freshman Nathaniel Marshall, the No. 15 defensive lineman in the class of 2025, signed with the Wolverines early and will have every opportunity to make an impact in his first year with the program. Michigan could also, and very likely will, turn its attention to the transfer portal for some interior defensive line help, though that is always one of the most coveted positions this time of year.

