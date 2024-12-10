Round 1 - Pick 1 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3926 RUYDS -16 INTS 8 TDS 39 Shedeur Sanders has been pining for the Raiders on his Instagram, and the fit makes too much sense. His game has shown improvement from a season ago, as he's been far more consistent on a weekly basis. He may not be the same caliber of prospect as we saw at the top of the draft a year ago, but need wins out for the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4123 RUYDS 196 INTS 7 TDS 40 Cam Ward is the complete opposite end of the aggressiveness spectrum from Daniel Jones. That will be a sight for sore eyes for Giants fans. His top-tier arm talent will pair perfectly with the likes of Malik Nabers.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 92 REYDS 1152 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 15 Travis Hunter could be Drake Maye's new WR1 or team up with Christian Gonzalez for a no-fly zone. (Or both!) That's why he's the favorite to be the first non-quarterback selected come April.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I see only a few true blue-chip prospects in this class, and Carter is one of them. His twitch is remarkable for a man his size. The Panthers simply need any talent they can get at this point -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Is Will Campbell a guard or a tackle? Well, he's a darn good offensive lineman, and the Jaguars desperately need that, especially with Trevor Lawrence's injury woes.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is a true X-receiver. He can run the routes on the outside that Calvin Ridley has been struggling with this season. The 6-foot-5 wideout put up more than 1,300 yards in each of the past two seasons for the Wildcats.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st You can't force a franchise quarterback, so after Sanders and Ward are off the board, the Jets should look elsewhere. Pairing Mason Graham with Quinnen Williams will make sure opposing AFC East quarterbacks will never know peace.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Mykel Williams is one of the most impressive physical specimens you'll ever see along the defensive line. While that's translated more as a run defender than as a pass-rusher, he'll get to learn from one of the league's best in Myles Garrett in how to affect the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2497 YDS/ATT 7.3 REYDS 116 TDS 30 I don't see the record-breaking running back making it outside the top-10 come April. He's an even more complete back than Bijan Robinson was coming out of Texas. Pairing him with Caleb Williams would lead to one terrifying run game in Chicago.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Saints gave away their shutdown corner in Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, and now they find his replacement. Will Johnson is a big, physical outside corner who's gone toe-to-toe with some of college football's best the past two seasons and won every matchup.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th The Bengals look primed to make a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, and whomever takes over is likely to want more flexibility from their defensive linemen than what the Bengals have. Jalon Walker provides them just that, as he can rush the passer at a high level and play off-ball linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Malaki Starks is one of the cleaner safety prospects you'll ever see. He can cover like a corner and tackle like a linebacker. There's not a lot of holes in his game. It may not be a high-value position, but the Cowboys defense just needs good players at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Kelvin Banks Jr. is the kind of athletic offensive lineman who Mike McDaniel would covet highly. He does his best work out in space finding defenders. He could start at guard and be the eventual replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Few have improved their stock as much as Derrick Harmon this fall. He went from 20 pressures a season ago for Michigan State to 50 pressures for Oregon this year. He can play any alignment on the Colts interior to shore up their run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta's pass-rush has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. James Pearce Jr. can change that early on. He's a lightning rod coming off the edge who can be a weapon on stunts.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 12th Shemar Stewart is a wound-up, jumbo defensive end who has inside-outside versatility at the next level. Pairing him with last year's first-rounder, Darius Robinson, would give the Cardinals two players in such a mold, which would go a long way for their run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 6th The 49ers offensive line is dangerously thin. We've seen that when Trent Williams has been forced to miss time this year. Aireontae Ersery could very well be the left tackle in waiting for the 49ers going forward as he's shown improvement in all three years as a starter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 How do you take the Rams offense into the stratosphere? Give Matthew Stafford yet another reliable target who can get open on his own. Colston Loveland is a true separator at the tight end position -- a prerequisite for a first-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III isn't a polished product, but he's the kind of athlete who can make an immediate impact nonetheless. He is a load to bring down with the ball in his hands and can glide away from corners with ease on one-cut routes. He can fill the shoes of impending free agent Chris Godwin for the Bucs.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Mike Green DL Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Mike Green is a tailor-made athlete for Dan Quinn's defense. He's a loose and flexible athlete to deploy off the edge. In his first year as a starter, he's been darn-near unblockable for the Thundering Herd with an FBS-leading 17 sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 4th REC 88 REYDS 1062 YDS/REC 12.1 TDS 10 Tyler Warren is a man amongst boys at the collegiate level. More importantly for the Chargers: he's reliable. Warren has been the focal point of the Penn State passing attack all season and could do the same for Justin Herbert in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 22 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 8th While the Broncos would love another wide receiver for Bo Nix, that would be a considerable reach at this point. Instead, they bolster their already dynamic pass-rush by adding a versatile lineman in LT Overton. He's been able to win as a pass-rusher from both the interior or on the outside in a breakout junior season.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Head coach Mike McDonald is known for his heavy rotations along the defensive line. With both Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins hitting free agency, Seattle may opt to bolster the interior of its defensive line in Round 1 for the second straight season. Kenneth Grant is a bit of a project, but he possesses high-end tools to develop at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd While Deone Walker had a little bit of a disappointing junior campaign, you can't teach 6-foot-6, 345-pound men to move the way he does. The Ravens have a strong track record of developing talent in the trenches, and if Walker hits his ceiling, he'll be an All-Pro.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th Walter Nolen can really reset the line of scrimmage on the interior. While he's only scratching the surface of what he can be as a pass-rusher, he can still push the pocket. That's something the Texans would love to add to the fold with their dynamic duo off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Shavon Revel Jr. was off to a monster start to his senior season before an ACL tear ended it early on. The massive corner is a perfect fit for Jeff Hafley's defense, and his high-end ball skills will fit in well with the rest of the Packers' ball-hawking secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Benjamin Morrison is another banged-up corner who'll inevitably fall after a hip injury cut his season short. Still, he's got the perfect man-coverage skillset to pair with Joey Porter Jr. Morrison can match with speedier wideouts while Porter can press bigger receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 3rd Nick Emmanwori could replace Harrison Smith when the veteran safety eventually hangs it up. He's a massive safety who can blitz like a linebacker and range with the best of them on the back end. That's the perfect weapon for a Brian Flores-coached defense.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 10th Jahdae Barron has been lights out all season for the Longhorn's vaunted defense. He's got five picks and five pass-breakups on the outside this year after spending the past two years in the slot. Barron is NFL-ready and could take over free agent Rasul Douglas' role.

Round 1 - Pick 30 T.J. Sanders DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th T.J. Sanders is the type of penetrating defensive tackle that Howie Roseman has continually coveted in the draft. He may not be the guy you want facing double teams, but he can create havoc consistently.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Cameron Williams OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 8th The Chiefs may very well choose to keep throwing darts at offensive tackle to make sure Patrick Mahomes doesn't have to suffer again behind the pass-protection he's played behind this fall. Williams is a one-year starter who's shined in pass protection.