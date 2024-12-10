For many prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, we've seen the last of their college tape. With that in mind, let's see how the first round could play out next April. It's not a banner year at the top, which only means scouts will have to put in overtime to get it right in round 1.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order through Week 14.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
Shedeur Sanders has been pining for the Raiders on his Instagram, and the fit makes too much sense. His game has shown improvement from a season ago, as he's been far more consistent on a weekly basis. He may not be the same caliber of prospect as we saw at the top of the draft a year ago, but need wins out for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cam Ward is the complete opposite end of the aggressiveness spectrum from Daniel Jones. That will be a sight for sore eyes for Giants fans. His top-tier arm talent will pair perfectly with the likes of Malik Nabers.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Travis Hunter could be Drake Maye's new WR1 or team up with Christian Gonzalez for a no-fly zone. (Or both!) That's why he's the favorite to be the first non-quarterback selected come April.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
I see only a few true blue-chip prospects in this class, and Carter is one of them. His twitch is remarkable for a man his size. The Panthers simply need any talent they can get at this point -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Is Will Campbell a guard or a tackle? Well, he's a darn good offensive lineman, and the Jaguars desperately need that, especially with Trevor Lawrence's injury woes.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Tetairoa McMillan is a true X-receiver. He can run the routes on the outside that Calvin Ridley has been struggling with this season. The 6-foot-5 wideout put up more than 1,300 yards in each of the past two seasons for the Wildcats.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
You can't force a franchise quarterback, so after Sanders and Ward are off the board, the Jets should look elsewhere. Pairing Mason Graham with Quinnen Williams will make sure opposing AFC East quarterbacks will never know peace.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is one of the most impressive physical specimens you'll ever see along the defensive line. While that's translated more as a run defender than as a pass-rusher, he'll get to learn from one of the league's best in Myles Garrett in how to affect the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
I don't see the record-breaking running back making it outside the top-10 come April. He's an even more complete back than Bijan Robinson was coming out of Texas. Pairing him with Caleb Williams would lead to one terrifying run game in Chicago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
The Saints gave away their shutdown corner in Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, and now they find his replacement. Will Johnson is a big, physical outside corner who's gone toe-to-toe with some of college football's best the past two seasons and won every matchup.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
The Bengals look primed to make a change at defensive coordinator this offseason, and whomever takes over is likely to want more flexibility from their defensive linemen than what the Bengals have. Jalon Walker provides them just that, as he can rush the passer at a high level and play off-ball linebacker.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Malaki Starks is one of the cleaner safety prospects you'll ever see. He can cover like a corner and tackle like a linebacker. There's not a lot of holes in his game. It may not be a high-value position, but the Cowboys defense just needs good players at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Kelvin Banks Jr. is the kind of athletic offensive lineman who Mike McDaniel would covet highly. He does his best work out in space finding defenders. He could start at guard and be the eventual replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Few have improved their stock as much as Derrick Harmon this fall. He went from 20 pressures a season ago for Michigan State to 50 pressures for Oregon this year. He can play any alignment on the Colts interior to shore up their run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Atlanta's pass-rush has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. James Pearce Jr. can change that early on. He's a lightning rod coming off the edge who can be a weapon on stunts.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Shemar Stewart is a wound-up, jumbo defensive end who has inside-outside versatility at the next level. Pairing him with last year's first-rounder, Darius Robinson, would give the Cardinals two players in such a mold, which would go a long way for their run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
The 49ers offensive line is dangerously thin. We've seen that when Trent Williams has been forced to miss time this year. Aireontae Ersery could very well be the left tackle in waiting for the 49ers going forward as he's shown improvement in all three years as a starter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
How do you take the Rams offense into the stratosphere? Give Matthew Stafford yet another reliable target who can get open on his own. Colston Loveland is a true separator at the tight end position -- a prerequisite for a first-rounder.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III isn't a polished product, but he's the kind of athlete who can make an immediate impact nonetheless. He is a load to bring down with the ball in his hands and can glide away from corners with ease on one-cut routes. He can fill the shoes of impending free agent Chris Godwin for the Bucs.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mike Green DL
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
Mike Green is a tailor-made athlete for Dan Quinn's defense. He's a loose and flexible athlete to deploy off the edge. In his first year as a starter, he's been darn-near unblockable for the Thundering Herd with an FBS-leading 17 sacks.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Tyler Warren is a man amongst boys at the collegiate level. More importantly for the Chargers: he's reliable. Warren has been the focal point of the Penn State passing attack all season and could do the same for Justin Herbert in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 22
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
While the Broncos would love another wide receiver for Bo Nix, that would be a considerable reach at this point. Instead, they bolster their already dynamic pass-rush by adding a versatile lineman in LT Overton. He's been able to win as a pass-rusher from both the interior or on the outside in a breakout junior season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Head coach Mike McDonald is known for his heavy rotations along the defensive line. With both Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins hitting free agency, Seattle may opt to bolster the interior of its defensive line in Round 1 for the second straight season. Kenneth Grant is a bit of a project, but he possesses high-end tools to develop at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
While Deone Walker had a little bit of a disappointing junior campaign, you can't teach 6-foot-6, 345-pound men to move the way he does. The Ravens have a strong track record of developing talent in the trenches, and if Walker hits his ceiling, he'll be an All-Pro.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Walter Nolen can really reset the line of scrimmage on the interior. While he's only scratching the surface of what he can be as a pass-rusher, he can still push the pocket. That's something the Texans would love to add to the fold with their dynamic duo off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 26
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Shavon Revel Jr. was off to a monster start to his senior season before an ACL tear ended it early on. The massive corner is a perfect fit for Jeff Hafley's defense, and his high-end ball skills will fit in well with the rest of the Packers' ball-hawking secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Benjamin Morrison is another banged-up corner who'll inevitably fall after a hip injury cut his season short. Still, he's got the perfect man-coverage skillset to pair with Joey Porter Jr. Morrison can match with speedier wideouts while Porter can press bigger receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 28
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Nick Emmanwori could replace Harrison Smith when the veteran safety eventually hangs it up. He's a massive safety who can blitz like a linebacker and range with the best of them on the back end. That's the perfect weapon for a Brian Flores-coached defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Jahdae Barron has been lights out all season for the Longhorn's vaunted defense. He's got five picks and five pass-breakups on the outside this year after spending the past two years in the slot. Barron is NFL-ready and could take over free agent Rasul Douglas' role.
Round 1 - Pick 30
T.J. Sanders DL
South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 290 lbs
T.J. Sanders is the type of penetrating defensive tackle that Howie Roseman has continually coveted in the draft. He may not be the guy you want facing double teams, but he can create havoc consistently.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs
The Chiefs may very well choose to keep throwing darts at offensive tackle to make sure Patrick Mahomes doesn't have to suffer again behind the pass-protection he's played behind this fall. Williams is a one-year starter who's shined in pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 32
David Walker LB
Central Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 260 lbs
Lions GM Brad Holmes has been excellent not only with his top picks, but also digging deep for hidden gems. David Walker doesn't quite qualify as "hidden" considering he's put up 30 sacks the past three seasons, but even that doesn't explain his dominance. He's an unrepentant bully on tape who could create so many opportunities for others on the Lions front with his ability to push the pocket.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.