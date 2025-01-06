Alabama has been the preeminent college football program, but the Crimson Tide now find themselves facing an important offseason if they want to stay on track. Alabama hasn't won it all since 2020 and didn't qualify for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff field after going 9-3 in the regular season this year. A ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan finished off Alabama's worst record since 2007, the first year under Nick Saban. Coach Kalen DeBoer, however, landed the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for the 2025 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite, so there are reasons for optimism as the Tide look to reload for another title run next season.

Alabama football roster news

The deadline to enter the 2025 NFL Draft is Jan. 15, and several key players have already made the jump for Alabama. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker and linebacker Jihaad Campbell, all potential first or second day picks in the draft, all announced their departure on Jan. 2. Running back Jam Miller, center Parker Brailsford, defensive end LT Overton and defensive tackle Tim Keenan are among the draft-eligible players who have announced their return.

The Tide have been hit relatively hard with portal departures among skill players. Running back Justice Haynes, who split carries with Miller in 2024, has moved on to Michigan. A majority of Alabama's receiver depth, including Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and others, have also found new homes. The Tide, however, still have rising sophomore superstar Ryan Williams returning, and they have secured a commitment from Miami receiver Isaiah Horton, a top-50 portal prospect. Get more Alabama football roster updates at Bama247.

