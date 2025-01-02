A 9-4 campaign and just missing the College Football Playoff field is acceptable at many programs, but it was the fewest wins since 2007 at Alabama as the Tide transitioned from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer in 2024. That makes this offseason critical for DeBoer and his staff as they look to make the necessary adjustments to get to the top of the SEC and back in the CFP hunt. The Alabama football news will come fast and furious in the coming days since players only have five days to submit their name to the college football transfer portal following Alabama's loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day.

Alabama football roster news

NFL decisions, which must be made by Jan. 15, will go a long way in shaping the 2025 Alabama football roster. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is the one everybody is waiting on. Viewed as a polarizing NFL prospect, Milroe is an unquestionably dynamic athletic who struggled with his accuracy and decision making at times in 2024.

As many as 10 other players are weighing their options, including receiver Germie Bernard, offensive guards Tyler Booker and Jaeden Roberts, linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Justin Jefferson as well as safety Keon Sabb. Defensive lineman LT Overton announced his return after the ReliaQuest Bowl.

In terms of the portal, Alabama has already lost running back Justice Haynes (Michigan) and cornerback DeVonta Smith (Notre Dame) as well as a good portion of the wide receiver corps. The Tide had just five scholarship receivers dressed out against Michigan and one of them, Jaren Hamilton, announced his departure after the game.

Isaiah Horton, who had 56 receptions for Miami in 2024, is coming to Alabama via the portal, and the Tide are expected to continue to look for more depth there behind star Ryan Williams, who will be a sophomore in 2025. Get more Alabama football roster updates at Bama247.

