The Arizona Wildcats look for their first Big 12 home win as they host the Houston Cougars on Friday night. Losers of five straight conference games, Arizona (3-6) enters off a bye week following a 56-12 loss at Central Florida in Week 10. Houston (4-5) has won two straight games, most recently a 24-19 home victory over No. 17 Kansas State. The Wildcats are 1-3 lifetime against the Cougars, including losses in 2017 and 2018. Houston is 5-4 against the spread, while Arizona is 1-8 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Arizona Stadium is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET. After opening at -3.5, the Wildcats are now 2-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Houston odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Arizona vs. Houston spread: Arizona -2

Arizona vs. Houston over/under: 46.5 points

Arizona vs. Houston money line: Arizona -122, Houston +101

Arizona vs. Houston streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have won three of four games after a miserable 1-4 start and have an outside chance at making a bowl game in coach Willie Fritz's first season. Quarterback Zeon Chriss, who was the team's backup to Donovan Smith, has been impressive as a starter over the last few games and provides a dual-threat element at the position. Against Kansas State, Chriss was 11 for 11 passing for 103 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 22 times for 75 yards and another score.

Houston ranks last in the conference in total yards (292.8 per game) with a nearly 50/50 split between passing and rushing. But Arizona's defense is down several major contributors, especially at linebacker and in the secondary, so the Cougars might be able to exploit these backups. Houston also boasts the second-best defense in the conference (318.9 yards allowed). See which team to pick here.

Why Arizona can cover

Brent Brennan's first season in Tucson has been a struggle, filled with underachieving performances and a multitude of key injuries. At one point earlier this season, the Wildcats owned the nation's longest active winning streak (nine games) but have since lost six of their last seven. With one more loss, they will be eliminated from bowl contention despite being ranked earlier this year.

Quarterback Noah Fifita has largely been a disappointment in his first full season as a starter, having thrown for 2,324 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The team's best player, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, has been a bright spot, with the highly-regarded NFL prospect recording 1,066 yards and six scores on 63 receptions. Against the stingy Cougars defense, Fifita and McMillan will be relied on to shoulder the offensive load for a team that hasn't scored more than 26 points since Week 1. See which team to pick here.

