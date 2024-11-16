ballstatefootball.jpg
Getty

Ball State became the seventh FBS head coaching vacancy to come open during the 2024-25 carousel cycle after it fired longtime coach Mike Neu on Saturday morning. Neu was 40-63 during nine years in Muncie, which included a 2020 Mid-American Conference championship, No. 23 finish in the AP Top 25 and postseason win in the Arizona Bowl.

That 7-1 mark in 2020 was Ball State's only winning season in Neu's tenure. The Cardinals are 3-7 through 10 games in 2024. Neu was making in the $700,000 range. 

All seven openings (as of Nov. 16) are Group of Five jobs. 

Head coach vacancies, 2024-25

SchoolStatusConferenceExpected Salary Range
Ball StateOpen (Fired Mike Neu)Mid-American Conference~$700,000
East CarolinaOpen (Fired Mike Houston)American Athletic$2-3 million
Fresno StateInterim CoachMountain West$1-2 million
Kennesaw StateOpen (Fired Brian Bohannon)Conference USA~$500,000
RiceOpen (Fired Mike Bloomgren)American Athletic$1 million
Southern MissOpen (Fired Will Hall)Sun Belt<$1 million
Utah StateInterim CoachMountain West$1-2 million

Like about every job in the MAC with the exception of Toledo, Ball State is going to be regarded as a difficult place to win in the fabric of the Group of Five and is not going to command high-level interest from prospective candidates. It has four seasons over .500 since the turn of the century. Brady Hoke went 12-2 with the Cardinals in 2008. 

The Cardinals have had six players drafted since 2000. 