Ball State became the seventh FBS head coaching vacancy to come open during the 2024-25 carousel cycle after it fired longtime coach Mike Neu on Saturday morning. Neu was 40-63 during nine years in Muncie, which included a 2020 Mid-American Conference championship, No. 23 finish in the AP Top 25 and postseason win in the Arizona Bowl.

That 7-1 mark in 2020 was Ball State's only winning season in Neu's tenure. The Cardinals are 3-7 through 10 games in 2024. Neu was making in the $700,000 range.

All seven openings (as of Nov. 16) are Group of Five jobs.

Head coach vacancies, 2024-25

Like about every job in the MAC with the exception of Toledo, Ball State is going to be regarded as a difficult place to win in the fabric of the Group of Five and is not going to command high-level interest from prospective candidates. It has four seasons over .500 since the turn of the century. Brady Hoke went 12-2 with the Cardinals in 2008.

The Cardinals have had six players drafted since 2000.