Ball State became the seventh FBS head coaching vacancy to come open during the 2024-25 carousel cycle after it fired longtime coach Mike Neu on Saturday morning. Neu was 40-63 during nine years in Muncie, which included a 2020 Mid-American Conference championship, No. 23 finish in the AP Top 25 and postseason win in the Arizona Bowl.
That 7-1 mark in 2020 was Ball State's only winning season in Neu's tenure. The Cardinals are 3-7 through 10 games in 2024. Neu was making in the $700,000 range.
All seven openings (as of Nov. 16) are Group of Five jobs.
Head coach vacancies, 2024-25
|School
|Status
|Conference
|Expected Salary Range
|Ball State
|Open (Fired Mike Neu)
|Mid-American Conference
|~$700,000
|East Carolina
|Open (Fired Mike Houston)
|American Athletic
|$2-3 million
|Fresno State
|Interim Coach
|Mountain West
|$1-2 million
|Kennesaw State
|Open (Fired Brian Bohannon)
|Conference USA
|~$500,000
|Rice
|Open (Fired Mike Bloomgren)
|American Athletic
|$1 million
|Southern Miss
|Open (Fired Will Hall)
|Sun Belt
|<$1 million
|Utah State
|Interim Coach
|Mountain West
|$1-2 million
Like about every job in the MAC with the exception of Toledo, Ball State is going to be regarded as a difficult place to win in the fabric of the Group of Five and is not going to command high-level interest from prospective candidates. It has four seasons over .500 since the turn of the century. Brady Hoke went 12-2 with the Cardinals in 2008.
The Cardinals have had six players drafted since 2000.