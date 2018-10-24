Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Jim Harbaugh and Mark Dantonio for pregame scuffle

It seems the Big Ten is tired of hearing the back-and-forth between Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio following last weekend's pregame dustup on the field at Spartan Stadium. The conference announced a series of public reprimands as well as a $10,000 fine for Michigan State. The release from the Big Ten states that Michigan State violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy when "its football team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with multiple members of Michigan's team who were legitimately on the field during pregame warmups."

The conference also reprimanded Dantonio for "failing to take action to mitigate a foreseeable conflict," Jim Harbaugh for "comments made about the incident and opponent," and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush for tearing up the turf with his cleats.

Following the game, a 21-7 Michigan victory, Harbaugh told the media that what Michigan State had done was "bush league," and Dantonio responded to his comments by calling them "BS." Harbaugh then doubled-down on his comments on Monday, and also said he liked the way his guys handled it.

Both the schools' athletic directors issued statements about the incident as well.

If it isn't clear at this point, Michigan and Michigan State aren't friendly.