Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has not rejoined the team and is not expected to travel with the Eagles to their game at No. 14 SMU on Saturday, coach Bill O'Brien said Wednesday. Castellanos' disassociation from the team comes after O'Brien announced Monday that Grayson James will start at quarterback for the Eagles this week.

"Obviously, he wasn't real thrilled with that," O'Brien said Monday.

O'Brien originally said that Castellanos would be "taking a couple of days" following the QB change, but Wednesday's revelation puts Castellanos' future with the team in question as the Eagles (5-4, 2-3 ACC) scrap to reach bowl eligibility during O'Brien's first season.

Castellanos is still listed on Boston College's roster. The junior has been BC's primary quarterback for the past two seasons. However, he was replaced by James in the third quarter last week with Boston College trailing Syracuse 21-14. The Eagles promptly scored touchdowns on three consecutive possessions as they rallied for a 37-31 victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

James finished 5 of 6 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown in what marked his second substantive appearance of the season. With Castellanos out due to injury for a September game against Western Kentucky, James started and led BC to a 21-20 win.

"I have to make interests in the best decision of the football team," O'Brien said. "I look at the team and try and do what's best for the team. I think what's best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter."

James transferred to Boston College after three seasons at FIU and has one season of eligibility remaining. Castellanos, who began his career by appearing in five games at UCF in 2022, also has one season of eligibility remaining.