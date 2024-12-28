The 2024 Pinstripe Bowl features the Boston College Eagles (7-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6) battling on Saturday afternoon. The Cornhuskers enter this matchup having lost five of their last six games following a promising start to the season. Meanwhile, Boston College ended the regular season on a two-game win streak, wrapping up the regular season with a 34-23 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 30. Star Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had 16.5 sacked this season, has opted out to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. After opening at -6.5, Nebraska is now favored by 3.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Nebraska odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 46.5 points. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is 43-35 on top-rated picks during the 2024 season. It also nailed all four winners in the first round of the College Football Playoffs. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Nebraska. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the Nebraska vs. Boston College game:

Boston College vs. Nebraska spread: Cornhuskers -3.5

Boston College vs. Nebraska over/under: 46.5 points

Boston College vs. Nebraska money line: Cornhuskers -178, Eagles +147

Boston College vs. Nebraska picks: See picks here

Boston College vs. Nebraska streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Nebraska can cover

Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 66% of his throws for 2,595 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns. The Georgia native has six games with more than 200 yards passing this year. On Nov. 23 versus Wisconsin, he went 28-of-38 for 293 yards and a passing touchdown.

Receiver Jahmal Banks was the best playmaker in the aerial attack for the Cornhuskers this campaign. Banks finished the regular season with 40 catches for a team-high 508 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he logged 12.7 yards per reception. He's gone over 50 receiving yards five times in 2024. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Senior running back Kye Robichaux is a physical downhill runner for the Eagles. He led the team in carries (165), rushing yards (725) and rushing touchdowns (10) with 4.4 yards per rush. The Georgia native finished with a rushing touchdown in six straight games. In his last outing, Robichaux totaled 71 rushing yards and a score. This was his fourth consecutive game with at least 70 rushing yards.

Several betting trends are working in BC's favor in this matchup. The Eagles were 5-2 against the spread as underdogs this season and covered in their final five matchups of the season. Nebraska, meanwhile, covered just once in the final four games of the season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Boston College vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boston College vs. Nebraska in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.