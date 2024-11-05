Midweek MACtion action kicks off with the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) squaring off on Tuesday night. The Falcons have been rolling lately, winning two games in a row. On Oct. 26, Bowling Green outlasted Toledo 41-26. This was their second straight win over a MAC opponent. It's a different case for the Chippewas, who have dropped three consecutive games. Last week, Miami (OH) blew out Central Michigan 46-7. Both teams have struggled against the spread recently as CMU has covered just once since its season opener on on Aug. 29, while Bowling Green is just 1-3-1 ATS in its last five.

Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. After opening at -10.5, the Falcons are now 13.5-point favorites in the latest Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5, down from opening at 53.5. Before making any Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college football betting lines and trends for Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan spread: Falcons -13.5

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan over/under: 48.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan money line: Falcons -565, Chippewas +405

BGSU: 4-3 against the spread this season

CMU: 2-5-1 ATS this season

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons have been able to move the ball consistently throughout the season. They are fourth in the MAC in scoring offense (27.1), third in passing offense (230.4) and sixth in total offense (376.9). Senior quarterback Connor Bazelak has impressive field vision and gets the ball out quickly. He's completed 68% of his passes for 1,815 yards and 10 passing touchdowns in 2024.

He has thrown for at least two passing touchdowns in two straight games. Junior tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is the main weapon in the passing attack. Fannin Jr. has quick feet and is dynamic in the open field. The Ohio native leads the MAC in receiving yards (947) with 66 receptions and six scores. He has five games with 100-plus yards. Central Michigan, meanwhile, has given up at least 27 points in each of the last three games.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan has been able to establish the run game this season, and that could be big when it comes to staying within a two-score spread at home. The Chippewas are ranked fourth in the conference in rushing offense (184.4) with 5.1 yards per carry. Senior running back Marion Lukes is the workhorse in the backfield due to his contact balance and burst. He has compiled 465 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. Lukes has rushed for at least 75 rushing yards in four of the last five games.

The Falcons are rank seventh in the MAC in run defense (169.1), which means the Chippewas can get this attack going. Junior linebacker Dakota Cochran provides this group with an athletic and downhill thumper. He's logged 37 total tackles with 3.5 sacks. Cochran has been able to finish with a sack in three of the last five games.

