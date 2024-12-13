Cal is hiring former Hawaii and Washington State coach Nick Rolovich as a senior offensive assistant, ESPN reports. Rolovich last coached college football in 2021 after he was fired for cause in the middle of the season after refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rolovich was one of five Washington State coaches fired by the school for not complying with state and university policies relating to the COVID-19 vaccine. Shortly after his firing, the school tabbed Jake Dickert as interim coach. Dickert's interim tag was removed at the end of the season.

Rolovich's hire comes after Cal fired former offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch earlier this month. Cal hired former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin as the program's next offensive coordinator and will also bring Rolovich on the staff to work with the unit.

The Bears finished the 2024 season ranked No. 72 in points (25.6 per game) and yards (392.1). Harsin and Rolovich will likely be working with a new starting quarterback during the 2025 season after star signal caller Fernando Mendoza announced he was entering the transfer portal earlier this week.

Cal finished 6-6 in its first season as a member of the ACC and will face UNLV in the LA Bowl on Dec. 18.