Miami quarterback Cam Ward has set the all-time program record for single-season passing yards after a hot start against Wake Forest on Saturday. Ward broke the record of 3,642 yards set by Hurricanes great Bernie Kosar in 1984.

Ward came into the matchup with 3,494 yards and cleared the necessary 148 yards in the first half off the matchup against the Demon Deacons. He completed his first nine passes to help give No. 8 Miami a 20-14 lead at halftime over Wake Forest at Hard Rock Stadium.

The former Washington State and Incarnate Word transfer is putting together the greatest season by a quarterback in Miami history during his lone season with the program. Ward previously broke Steve Walsh's record for passing touchdowns by becoming the first Miami signal-caller to clear 30 passing touchdowns in one season.

Ward ranks as perhaps the most outstanding quarterback in the country after joining the program in 2024. He leads the nation with 3,494 yards and 32 touchdowns entering Week 13 and is one of the leading candidates to reach New York and contend for the Heisman Trophy.

Ward's success has also been a boon to wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. The senior has cleared Miami's all-time leaderboard for both career receptions and receiving touchdowns. He is also on track to set the single-season record for receiving yards after setting the receptions record last season.