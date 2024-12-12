The sport's biggest stars will be honored on Friday at the annual College Football Awards event with more than 20 different trophies to hand out over the course of the evening. The Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, both tabbing college football's player of the year, are just some of the accolades on the line.

Three seniors are up for this year's Davey O'Brien Award -- awarded to the nation's top quarterback -- as Oregon' Dillon Gabriel, Colorado' Shedeur Sanders and Miami' Cam Ward were all named finalists. Ward and Gabriel are both also finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be handed out on Saturday.

Fellow Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty is up for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in the country. He'll compete with North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson for the honor.

Travis Hunter -- who is widely considered the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy Saturday -- is up for both the Camp and Maxwell Awards as well as the honors on both sides of the ball. He's a finalist for the Bednarick Award, given to the nation's top defender, along with Ohio State's Caleb Downs and Penn State's Abdul Carter. On offense, Hunter is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which honors the best receiver in college football. Fellow finalists include Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan and San Jose State's Nick Nash.

How to watch the College Football Awards show

Date: Thursday, Dec. 12 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Be sure to check back for the full list of award winners for the college football season as they are announced below: