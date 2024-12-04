With 93 of the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2025 already committed before the early signing period even begins, one wonders how much action will actually be seen on National Signing Day. Should headlines be made, they will likely come as the result of prospects flipping their commitments at the last minute, which could lead to a significant shakeup in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

As it stands entering Wednesday, it's Georgia that holds a slight with the No. 1 class as the early signing period commences. The Bulldogs are looking to lock up back-to-back No. 1 classes after finishing last year at the top of the recruiting food chain. The race is tight, however, as Alabama, Ohio State, Texas and Auburn round out the top five. Should a few surprises hit on Wednesday with some shocking flips, then the college football recruiting landscape could turn interesting in a hurry.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the early National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

