The first National Signing Day for the 2025 cycle is in the books, and it featured several twists and turns, including a change at No. 1 in the 247Sports team rankings. Texas entered Wednesday at No. 2, but jumped Georgia for the top spot after signing five-star ATH Michael Terry III.

The Longhorns' reign at the top of the rankings has now been set in stone. Though Georgia was the favorite to land five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry on Friday, it was Texas that landed his commitment, all but assuring that Georgia will not land land back-to-back No. 1 classes.

As it stands now, three SEC teams lead the pack in Texas, Georgia and Alabama. Two Big Ten squads round out the top five in Oregon and Ohio State.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of the early National Signing Day as these rankings will likely change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Refresh the page as you desire to see the most updated recruiting rankings.

