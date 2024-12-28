The No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes (9-3) are set to make the program's third bowl game appearance in the last 19 seasons when they take on the No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-2) in the 2024 Alamo Bowl on Saturday. Saturday's game will mark the final time head coach Deion Sanders will coach sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Buffs made huge strides in year two under Coach Prime, going 7-2 in conference play, narrowly missing qualifying for the Big 12 Championship Game. BYU was considered a top College Football Playoff contender for a large portion of the season, but lost two of its final three regular season contests. Both teams were able to keep their rosters mostly in tact, and will have very few bowl game opt outs. Colorado will be without starting linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (transfer) and defensive end Dayon Hayes (transfer). BYU lost starting safety Crew Wakley (transfer).

Kickoff at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Buffs are 3-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. BYU odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Before making any BYU vs. Colorado picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 232-150-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.07 units ($11,206.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023.

All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Colorado vs. BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for BYU vs. Colorado:

Colorado vs. BYU spread: Colorado -3

Colorado vs. BYU over/under: 55.5 points

Colorado vs. BYU money line: Colorado -176, BYU +146

Colorado vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine



Colorado vs. BYU streaming: FuboTV (try for free)



Why BYU can cover

BYU is physical on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Cougars were among the top teams in the country. BYU finished the regular season ranked atop the Big 12 in both total yards allowed per game (317.0) and points allowed per game (20.1). The Cougars ranked second in the country with 20 interceptions.

Offensively, BYU did an outstanding job of limiting mistakes during the regular season. The Cougars allowed only 16 sacks and were penalized only 57 times all season -- both figures ranked near the top of the Big 12. BYU is 7-5 against the spread in 2024. See which team to pick here.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffs have been outstanding against the spread this season, going 9-3 ATS thus far. CU improved immensely on the defensive side of the ball in year two under Coach Prime. The Buffs ranked fifth in the Big 12 during the regular season, allowing 22.0 points per game. Colorado led the conference with 37 sacks as a team.

The Buffs will be led for the final time by the dynamic duo of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Hunter turned in one of the most impressive seasons in college football history en route to winning the Heisman Trophy, Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award and Walter Camp Award (among others). Sanders was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and scoring four rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make BYU vs. Colorado picks

Kaylor has analyzed BYU vs. Colorado from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Colorado vs. BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $11,207 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.