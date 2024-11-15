Head coach Deion Sanders and the No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes (7-2, 5-1) aim to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Utah Utes (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday at Folsom Field. The Buffs are coming off an impressive 41-27 road win over Texas Tech. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter continued to be dominant on both sides of the ball. The Utes are coming off a heart-breaking 22-21 loss to in-state rival BYU. Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, is expected to start for Utah. The Utes lead the all-time series 35-32-3. CU is 7-2 and Utah is 3-6 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in Boulder, Colo., is at noon ET. The Buffs are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Colorado vs. Utah odds, and the over/under is 45 points.

Colorado vs. Utah spread: Colorado -11.5

Colorado vs. Utah over/under: 45 points

Colorado vs. Utah money line: Colorado -439, Utah +331

Utah entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, but are in the midst of a downward spiral. The Utes have lost five straight games and they've lost veteran quarterback Cam Rising for the remainder of the season with a leg injury. On a positive note, Utah has been competitive and had a chance to win each of the games during its losing streak.

Utah has had some offensive issues, but the team's defense has been among the best in college football. The Utes rank first in the Big 12, allowing 17.1 points and 307.4 total yards per game. Utah has been particularly effective against the pass, allowing 175.0 passing yards per game, which could bode well for them against Colorado's pass heavy offensive attack. See which team to pick here.

The Buffs have made massive improvements on the defensive side of the ball in year two under Coach Prime. Colorado hired longtime NFL coach Robert Livingston to be its new defensive coordinator, and the move has paid dividends. CU is allowing 22.6 points and 367.2 total yards per game.

Colorado also has two of the best players in college football in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter. Sanders enters this matchup with 2,882 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and six interceptions. Hunter has 69 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, and 20 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense. See which team to pick here.

