Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been granted a temporary injuction that will allow him to play another season of college football in 20205. The court sided with Pavia's claim that the NCAA's rules on junior college participation counting against eligibility violates antitrust law.

Pavia played two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to New Mexico State and later Vanderbilt. Under previous rules, Pavia was granted the typical four years, plus the blanket waiver Covid season after playing in 2020, which allowed him to play in 2024.

His representation claims that his NCAA clock should not start during his time at a JUCO, especially in the NIL era. In previous filings, Pavia claimed he could make more than $1 million in NIL and revenue sharing if he returned in 2025.

Pavia put together a sensational season in 2024, his first at the power conference level. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native threw for 2,133 yards, rushed for 716 and scored 23 total touchdowns to lead Vanderbilt to its first bowl game since 2018. He led the Commodores to a shocking upset of then-No. 1 Alabama, the program's first win over the Tide since 1984.

While the ruling makes Pavia eligible as of now, a lengthy legal process is expected to play out in the coming months that could still impact the decision. However, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea told 247Sports that the program was largely planning as if Pavia would be back next season.

"Obviously, the unknown always presents anxiousness," Lea said. "Obviously, we want to have Diego here. We want him to be a part of this. he wants to be a part of this. There will be a huge celebration the day we get that final thumbs up. If, for whatever reason, the narrative changes that way, we've primed ourselves to be ready for that too."