Penn State quarterback Drew Allar announced he will return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season and his senior year of eligibility. Allar has posted a 21-5 record as a starter for the Nittany Lions and is currently preparing to lead Penn State in the program's first College Football Playoff game on Saturday at home vs. SMU.

"This season has been the most fun I've ever had in my entire life playing football and I'm so proud of what we've accomplished as a team," Allar wrote on social media. "I know there's still more work to do which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond. But right now, we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us."

Allar came to State College as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 player in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. He was inconsistent as a first-year stater in 2023 but has exploded in his first year under offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

In 2024, Allar has completed 69% of passes for 2,894 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Allar has thrown for multiple touchdowns in six games and also rushed for 279 yards and six touchdowns. In a competitive Big Ten Championship Game loss to No. 1 Oregon, Allar threw for 226 yards, rushed for 54 yards and combined for four total touchdowns.

Allar was projected as a Day 2 NFL Draft pick and the No. 60 overall prospect and No. 7 quarterback in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. With Allar set to return -- along with Kotelnicki, who previously pledged his return after interviewing for the West Virginia opening -- the senior immediately becomes one of the most high-profile passers in 2025.

The announcement comes one day after backup quarterback Beau Pribula announced plans to enter the transfer portal and leave the team before the CFP run. Pribula has been used as a change-of-pace player, rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns for the Nittany Lions. With Pribula out, heralded freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will likely serve as the primary backup.

(6) Penn State kicks off against (11) SMU in the first weekend of home College Football Playoff games at noon ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Major improvement

Despite his impressive pedigree, Allar struggled mightily in his first year as a starting quarterback under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in 2023. He completed fewer than 60% of his passes and ranked 77th nationally with 6.8 yards per pass attempt. His downfield passing this season has been night-and-day, jumping to 8.9 yards per pass attempt, tied for No. 9 nationally.

With another strong year as a big name in 2025, Allar has a serious chance to play his way into the first round of the draft. NFL scouts love seeing multiple years of success and competence. Getting Kotelnicki back for another season will be a strong benefit. The return of both men should prove attractive for wide receiver prospects in the portal, especially with the success of tight end Tyler Warren.

Leaving a legacy

Heading into his final season (sans CFP), Allar ranks No. 1 in Penn State history in completion percentage (63.6%) and passing efficiency (146.4). He's also third in passing touchdowns (50) and will be able to move up the yardage charts with another year of eligibility. With another strong season, Allar can make a serious case to be the best quarterback in program history.

Despite Sean Clifford passing him in key metrics, Trace McSorley likely had the best career in Penn State history so far, winning a Big Ten title and earning All-Big Ten honors three times. Kerry Collins' final season in 1994 was absolutely absurd for its time as he went 66.7% completion for 2,679 yards and 21 touchdowns on a 172.9 passer rating. He won the Maxwell Award and every quarterback-specific honor as well.

Numbers will give Allar a chance, but winning is the ultimate trump card. With Ohio State largely reloading in 2025, the Nittany Lions will join Oregon as presumptive Big Ten title favorites. Penn State is now the only team to finish top four in the Big Ten to return their starting quarterback.