Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark called for the College Football Playoff to address national officiating standards after a controversial targeting no-call during Arizona State's 39-31 loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl.

Facing third-and-15, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt dropped a pass to receiver Melquan Stovall, who was hit hard while catching the ball by Texas All-American safety Michael Taaffe. Taffe made helmet-to-helmet contact with Stovall -- who appeared to be a defenseless receiver at the time -- five yards short of the first down marker.

The play was reviewed for targeting, which would have resulted in a first down and 15 more yards for the Sun Devils, but officials determined no foul had occurred on the play.

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore weighed in on social media, asserting a flag should have been thrown.

"As a member of the College Football Playoff Management Committee, I have had multiple discussions seeking clarity surrounding the targeting call on Arizona State's final drive of the 4th quarter with [CFP executive director] Richard Clark," Yormark said in a statement obtained by CBS Sports. "Moving forward, we need to address CFP officiating to ensure national standards are developed. These standards will be crucial to the CFP's future, and I look forward to discussing them with my fellow committee members when we meet next."

The no-call ultimately played a significant role in the game. Had the flag been thrown, the Longhorns would have lost Taaffe for the rest of the game. Instead of punting on fourth-and-5, Arizona State would have had the ball at the Texas 37-yard line with a fresh set of downs. Instead, Texas got the ball back with a chance to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal.

Arizona State got a major break when Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn missed a 38-yard field goal as time expired and the game eventually went to double-overtime. Texas emerged victorious after overtime passing touchdowns on back-to-back plays by quarterback Quinn Ewers, pushing them onto the Cotton Bowl semifinal against Ohio State.

After the game, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham told reporters that he didn't feel like he understood the targeting rule well enough to answer questions about it. The rule has become a highly controversial one since instituted, both because of its confusing criteria and significant consequence.

"I'm going to be honest, I just don't know what targeting is," Dillingham said. "We lost one of our best players in the first half for targeting and I just don't know what it is. So I don't want to comment on something that I have to get a better grasp of what it is because I just don't quite understand it. I do want to protect the players though, so whatever rules that are put in place to protect the players, I'm all about."

The no-call also affects the CFP semifinal between Ohio State and Texas. Had Taffe been called for targeting, he would have been forced to sit out the first half of the Longhorns' game against the high-powered Buckeyes offense.