Florida State coach Mike Norvell has dismissed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, the school announced. Florida State is in the midst of a 1-9 season, one year removed from a 13-0 regular season record and an ACC title.

"I appreciate the work these three men have provided over the last five years with me at Florida State," Norvell said. "They are all great men with families who also have poured into our program. We had many great moments together here, and I have never doubted their passion for our players and for Florida State. Unfortunately, we have not upheld the Florida State standard with our results on the field this season. I did not make any of these decisions lightly, but I felt changes needed to be made to elevate our program back to where we all desire it to be."

Fuller and Atkins each signed two-year extensions through the 2026 season after last season's 13-1 finish. Dugans had one final year remaining on his contract and will receive a buyout of $625,000. Norvell announced that co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon will take over full duties as the defensive coordinator.

Florida State became the first preseason AP top 10 team to drop at least nine games in a season with the loss to Notre Dame. The Seminoles opened the 2024 season with a loss to Georgia Tech in Week 0. Their lone win came against Cal on Sept. 21.

The Seminoles have dropped their last six games and five of those losses have been by double digits. The losing streak saw Florida State lose to Duke for the first time in program history. North Carolina coach Mack Brown recorded his first ever win over the Seminoles after losing the first 11 games in his coaching career against the program.

The Seminoles close out the 2024 season against Charleston Southern at home on Nov. 23 and play in-state rival Florida the following week.