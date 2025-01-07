Former highly touted quarterback prospect Ty Thompson is exiting the transfer portal and returning to Tulane, where he's expected to make the switch to tight end, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports. The former Oregon and Green Wave backup struggled to find the field as a quarterback during his first four years of college football and would have faced a logjam at quarterback if he'd stayed at the position with the Green Wave.

Tulane lost top tight end Alex Bauman to Miami after he caught seven touchdowns in 2024. His departure should create an opening for Thompson to compete for a role in second-year offensive coordinator Joe Craddock's system as the Green Wave seek to remain among the AAC's top programs.

The position change is the latest twist in Thompson's career after he signed with Oregon as the No. 9 ranked quarterback prospect in the Class of 2021, per 247Sports. Though he was ranked ahead of eventual stars such as Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Garrett Nussmeier, Thompson struggled to beat out veteran options Anthony Brown and Bo Nix during his three seasons with the Ducks.

Thompson transferred to Tulane for the 2024 season but lost the quarterback competition to Darian Mensah, a redshirt freshman who passed for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns. Mensah transferred to Duke after the season, but the Green Wave restocked with other quarterback options, which would have left Thompson in the familiar position of attempting to fend off proven QBs in a quarterback battle.

The Green Wave's transfer haul at quarterback includes former Ball State starter Kadin Semonza, former Illinois backup Donovan Leary and veteran TJ Finley, who will be on his fifth school. Thompson was listed at 6-feet-4 and 224 pounds on Tulane's 2024 roster, giving him strong foundational size for the position change.