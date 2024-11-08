The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West battle on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Air Force is 1-7 overall and 1-3 at home, while Fresno State is 5-4 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Falcons are coming off a 20-3 loss to Army, and will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from a surprise 21-20 loss to Hawaii and keep pace in the Mountain West standings. Air Force has won three straight games against Fresno State and leads the all-time series 7-3.

Kickoff is Colorado Springs is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. Fresno State is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Air Force vs. Fresno State odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 40.5 points.Before locking in any Fresno State vs. Air Force picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a sizzling 18-9 on all top-rated picks over the past six weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Fresno State vs. Air Force and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Air Force vs. Fresno State spread: Fresno State -9.5

Air Force vs. Fresno State over/under: 40.5 points

Air Force vs. Fresno State money line: Fresno State -364, Air Force +281

Air Force vs. Fresno State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Air Force vs. Fresno State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Air Force can cover

The Falcons are in the midst of a rare down season under head coach Troy Calhoun. Air Force has dropped seven straight games, and none of the losses have been particularly competitive games. The Falcons did cover the point spread for the first time in 2024 in their 20-3 loss to Army in Week 10.

Air Force's triple option attack on offense always presents a unique challenge for opposing defenses. This week the Falcons will face a mediocre Fresno State run defense that could have issues slowing them down. Air Force has dominated this series recently, and enters this matchup on a three-game winning streak against the Bulldogs. See which team to pick here.

Why Fresno State can cover

The Bulldogs were up 20-7 with 3:58 left in the third, but couldn't close things out in their Week 10 loss to Hawaii. The loss moved Fresno State's conference record to 3-2 and dropped the Bulldogs into fifth place in the latest Mountain West standings. Fresno State was plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

This is a nice bounce-back spot for the Bulldogs, who can clinch bowl eligibility with a win. Wide receiver Mac Dalena has been a game-changer for Fresno State in 2024. The 5-foot-11 senior enters Saturday with 40 catches for 730 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Air Force vs. Fresno State picks

The model has simulated Air Force vs. Fresno State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of computer simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Air Force vs. Fresno State, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of computer simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.