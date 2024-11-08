The No. 4 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (9-0) will try to take another step toward an ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance when they head to Atlanta for a matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday afternoon. Miami is coming off a pair of comfortable home victories over Florida State and Duke, but it only led the Blue Devils by one point with 13 minutes remaining. Georgia Tech is aiming for its second top-10 win of the season, although its win over then-No. 10 Florida State in August is not nearly as impressive now. The Yellow Jackets are coming off back-to-back losses to then-No. 12 Notre Dame and Virginia Tech.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Miami is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Miami odds, while the over/under is 63.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Miami vs. Georgia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Georgia Tech vs. Miami spread: Miami -11.5

Georgia Tech vs. Miami over/under: 63.5 points

Georgia Tech vs. Miami money line: Miami -412, Georgia Tech +316

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech has struggled offensively without starting quarterback Haynes King, who injured his shoulder on Oct. 12 and hasn't played since. Head coach Brent Key said King's status is still up in the air, but he is "hopeful." King has eight touchdown passes to just one interception while rushing for 353 yards and six additional scores.

Junior running back Jamal Haynes has 598 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He had his two biggest games of the season with King on the field in early October, going over 125 rushing yards against both Duke and North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread at a 5-0-1 clip in their last six home games, and they have covered in five of their last six games against Miami.

Why Miami can cover

Miami has been through several scares this season, but the Hurricanes are ultimately still unbeaten heading into their final three games. Their explosive offense gives them a chance to cover the spread in any given game, which was evident last week. They were somehow able to cover the spread as 21-point favorites against Duke, despite leading by just one point with 13 minutes remaining.

Star quarterback Cam Ward has 3,146 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, leading an offense that is averaging a national-best 556.9 yards and 47.4 points per game. Georgia Tech's offense continues to struggle without King, and the Yellow Jackets are going to have trouble keeping pace even if he returns. Miami has covered the spread in four of its last six trips to Georgia Tech.

How to make Georgia Tech vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Georgia Tech 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

So who wins Georgia Tech vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?