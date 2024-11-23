The Week 13 college football schedule features a high-profile matchup between Big Ten contenders with the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1) set to host the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0) at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 31-7 blowout win over Northwestern, and have won four straight games. The Hoosiers are coming off a bye and beat Michigan 20-15 in their last outing on Nov. 9. Ohio State has dominated this long-running series with a record of 80-12-5 against the Hoosiers. Indiana is 8-2 and the Buckeyes are 5-5 against the spread this season. Both teams still control their destiny to make the Big Ten Championship Game by winning out.

Kickoff in Columbus is scheduled for noon ET. After opening at -13.5, the Buckeyes are now favored by 10.5 points in the latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 52.5 points. Before making any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the Week 13 college football picks and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 66.92 units while posting a 208-132-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Indiana vs. Ohio State on Saturday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Ohio State vs. Indiana:

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -10.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 52.5 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -429, Indiana +326

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the entire country. Ohio State is once again among the most talented teams in the country, and the Buckeyes have an edge over Indiana in overall roster depth. The Buckeyes rank first in the Big Ten in defensive scoring (10.3 points allowed per game) and second in offensive scoring (37.8 points per game).

The Buckeyes have future NFL Draft picks all over the field on both sides of the ball. Offensively, quarterback Will Howard has excelled with 2,484 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions and 122 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns. Defensively, Caleb Downs is an All-American candidate and widely considered to be the top safety in college football. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana has been one of the top stories of the 2024 college football season. The Hoosiers were picked to finish 17th out of 18 teams in the preseason media poll, and now find themselves in position to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. With a win on Saturday, Indiana will likely sew up a spot in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the CFP.

Former Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been outstanding in his first season with the program. The 6-foot-5 senior has thrown for 2,410 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also scored two rushing touchdowns. Rourke's top target has been Elijah Sarratt, who has 38 receptions for 685 yards and six touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

