The Iowa Hawkeyes will meet the 19th-ranked Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl on Monday. Iowa has reached a bowl game for the 12th-consecutive season, while Missouri is playing in its fifth consecutive bowl. The Hawkeyes (8-4), who tied for fifth in the Big Ten with Illinois at 6-3, are 0-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Tigers (9-3), who tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference at 5-3, are 8-0 against unranked foes. Both teams will be without several players due to the transfer portal and NFL Draft, including Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara (portal) and starting running back Kaleb Johnson (Draft) and Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (Draft).

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Missouri odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Iowa picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Missouri vs. Iowa:

Iowa vs. Missouri spread: Missouri -2.5



Iowa vs. Missouri over/under: 40.5 points

Iowa vs. Missouri money line: Iowa +120, Missouri -142

IOWA: The Hawkeyes have hit the game total over in eight of their last 13 games (+2.50 units)

MIZZ: The Tigers have hit the money line in nine of their last 12 games (+6.95 units)

Why you should back Missouri

Senior quarterback Brady Cook runs the Tigers' offense and is a dual-threat playmaker. In 11 games, he has completed 183 of 289 passes (63.3%) for 2,248 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 137.6. He has also carried 73 times for 169 yards (2.3 average) and five touchdowns. In a 28-21 win over Arkansas on Nov. 30, he completed 10 of 20 passes for 168 yards and rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a score.

Senior running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll were Missouri's leading rushers. Noel carried 157 times for 804 yards (5.1 average) and three touchdowns, while Carroll rushed 134 times for 578 yards (4.3 average) and 12 touchdowns. In a 30-27 double-overtime victory over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21, Noel carried 24 times for 199 yards (8.3 average). In a 45-3 win at Massachusetts, Carroll rushed 15 times for 91 yards (6.1 average) and three touchdowns.

Why you should back Iowa

Without McNamara, the Hawkeyes will turn to junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan. The transfer from Northwestern is in his first season in the program. In limited action, he completed 24 of 35 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 158.6. In three collegiate seasons, he has completed 158 of 230 passes (68.7%) for 1,647 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 140.0. In a 42-10 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 2, he completed 7 of 10 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, while rushing nine times for 58 yards and a score.

With Johnson's departure, the Iowa ground attack will be led by freshman Kamari Moulton. For the season, Moulton has carried 70 times for 377 yards (5.4 average) and two touchdowns, including a long run of 68 yards. In a 29-13 win at Maryland on Nov. 23, he carried 12 times for 114 yards (9.5 average) and one touchdown. He had nine carries for 74 yards in the win over Wisconsin.

