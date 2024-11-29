The No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes (10-1) can clinch a spot in the ACC title game when they face the Syracuse Orange (8-3) on Saturday afternoon. Miami remained on track for a College Football Playoff appearance with a 42-14 win at Georgia Tech last week, reaching the 10-win mark in a season for the first time since 2017. Syracuse is on a two-game winning streak following a 31-24 win over UConn last week. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2017, when Miami picked up a 27-19 win at home.

Syracuse vs. Miami spread: Miami -11.5

Syracuse vs. Miami over/under: 67 points

Syracuse vs. Miami money line: Miami: -415, Syracuse: +323

Syracuse vs. Miami streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse has won three of its last four games, including consecutive wins over California and UConn. The Orange were 10.5-point road underdogs in their win over the Golden Bears, as quarterback Kyle McCord completed 29 of 46 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back LeQuint Allen had 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The Orange added a 31-24 win over UConn last week, as McCord threw for a career-high 470 yards with two touchdowns to lead the school to their first eight-win regular season in six years. Sophomore wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. had nine catches for 177 yards, while senior wideout Jackson Meeks added seven catches for 110 yards. Syracuse is 6-1 in its last seven home games, and it is 8-1 in its last nine Saturday games. See which team to pick here.

Why Miami can cover

Miami can achieve two important tasks with a win on Saturday, clinching a spot in the ACC title game while improving its College Football Playoff chances. The Hurricanes bounced back from their loss at Georgia Tech with a 42-14 win over Wake Forest last week. Senior quarterback Cam Ward completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman running back Jordan Lyle had 115 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Ward is a Heisman Trophy contender with 3,774 yards and 34 passing touchdowns this season to go along with 177 rushing yards and four more scores. He leads a Miami offense that is averaging 541.5 yards and 44.7 points per game. The Hurricanes are 6-0 straight up and 4-2 against-the-spread in their last six games against Syracuse. See which team to pick here.

