The Friday college football schedule is headline by a Big Ten matchup with the Michigan State Spartans set to host the Purdue Boilermakers at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are 4-6 overall and 2-5 in conference play, while the Boilermakers are 1-9 overall and 0-7 in Big Ten games. Michigan State is coming off a 38-16 road loss to Illinois and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Purdue is looking to snap a nine-game losing streak after falling to Penn State 49-10 in its last outing. The Boilermakers are winless against FBS opponents this season. Purdue is 2-8 and Michigan State is 4-6 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in East Lansing is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 48.5 points. Before making any Michigan State vs. Purdue picks, you need to see the Week 13 college football picks and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 66.92 units while posting a 208-132-6 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Purdue vs. Michigan State on Friday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Michigan State vs. Purdue:

Michigan State vs. Purdue spread: Michigan State -13.5

Michigan State vs. Purdue over/under: 48.5 points

Michigan State vs. Purdue money line: Michigan State -556, Purdue +404

Michigan State vs. Purdue picks: See picks at SportsLine

Michigan State vs. Purdue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans have far more on the line in this late-season matchup. With wins over Purdue and Rutgers in their season finale, they can qualify for a bowl game in head coach Jonathan Smith's first year on the job. For a program going through a rebuild with a young quarterback, the extra bowl game practices could prove to be priceless.

Sophomore Aidan Chiles is extremely talented and has the skill set to be an upper-echelon Big Ten quarterback. Chiles, who followed head coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State, is coming off his best game in a Spartans uniform. Against a strong Illinois defense, Chiles threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 40 yards on 12 carries. See which team to pick here.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have a chance to play the role of spoilers against Michigan State. With a win on Friday night, Purdue would eliminate the Spartans from postseason contention. A victory in East Lansing would also send Purdue into the offseason with a renewed sense of optimism.

Not a lot has gone well for Purdue this season, but a couple of bright spots have been running back Devin Mockobee and tight end Max Klare. Mockobee has rushed for 652 yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries. Klare enters Friday with 39 catches for 566 yards and three scores. See which team to pick here.

How to make Purdue vs. Michigan State picks

Kaylor has analyzed Purdue vs. Michigan State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Purdue on Friday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who has profited $6,694 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.