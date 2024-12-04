Oregon added a major flip on National Signing Day as five-star cornerback Na'Eem Offord committed to the Ducks and backed off from a longtime commitment to Ohio State. Offord, a senior at Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, also received a strong final push from Auburn in the final days, but the Ducks ultimately won out.

Offord ranks as one of the top players in the nation and one of the few five-star commits to change their commitments in the final days. He rates as the No. 12 overall player and No. 2 cornerback in the Class of 2025. Offord was rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama.

"A three-phase playmaker, Offord's blend of size, patience and cat-quick reactionary athleticism allow him the unique ability to match up and mirror any combination of opposing size, speed and quickness at the receiver position," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote. "A toolsy corner with an uptick in ball production as a junior, the Parker High School standout projects as a high level multi-year starter with the ability to quickly become one of college football's top corner prospects and develop into a potential Top-20 NFL Draft choice."

With the addition of Offord, Oregon has moved into position to capture a top-five class under coach Dan Lanning. Offord joins wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Dallas Wilson and fellow corner Brandon Finney as five-star commits in the class. The Ducks also flipped quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagopolutele from California, the No. 106 overall player in the class, on Wednesday.

Oregon sits at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings heading into its first Big Ten Championship Game against No. 3 Penn State on Saturday. The Ducks are among the favorites to win their first national championship in program history.