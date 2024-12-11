The No. 22 Army Black Knights (11-1) will wrap up their historic season when they face the Navy Midshipmen (8-3) on Saturday with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on the line. Army got off to a 9-0 start for the first time since 1996 and won all eight of its conference games before blowing out Tulane in the AAC title game last Friday. Navy suffered four straight losing seasons, but it will finish with its first winning record since going 11-2 in 2019. This is the first time in seven years that the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy is on the line in this matchup. Saturday's game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. Sign up right here.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Army is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Army vs. Navy odds, while the over/under is 39 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Navy vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Navy vs. Army spread: Army -6.5

Navy vs. Army over/under: 39 points

Navy vs. Army money line: Army -257, Navy +206

Navy vs. Army streaming: Paramount+

Why Army can cover

Army won the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy last season and is coming off a title in the AAC. The Black Knights were in College Football Playoff contention prior to their lone loss, which came against Notre Dame last month. They have already matched a program record for wins in a season, but motivation is not going to be an issue in the biggest game of the season.

The Black Knights are averaging a nation-best 314.4 rushing yards per game, powered by quarterback Bryson Daily. His 29 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for the most in college football. Army has won six of the last eight meetings in this rivalry, covering the spread in five of those games. See which team to pick here.

Why Navy can cover

Navy has a new-look offense this season, which has helped the Midshipmen snap a streak of four straight losing campaigns. They still rely on the triple option, but first-year offensive coordinator Drew Cronic has implemented a more modernized version of the scheme with more passing plays. The Midshipmen are averaging 32.3 points per game this year, which is a drastic improvement from 17.7 last season.

Junior quarterback Blake Horvath has 895 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while racking up 1,154 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. He missed the regular-season finale against East Carolina due to a back injury, but he said he is good to go for this game. Navy has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games, while Army has only covered once in its last five games. See which team to pick here.

