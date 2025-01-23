Colorado has stopped live streaming Deion Sanders' coaching show and removed two episodes from YouTube after Sanders committed a minor NCAA recruiting violation by discussing quarterback recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis before he signed with the Buffaloes, according to documents obtained by USA Today. Colorado self-reported the violation, which occurred in November, and imposed its own punitive measures as a result.

Sanders will have to attend additional rules education sessions, and the Buffaloes also imposed a reduction of four in-person recruiting days during the 2025 spring contact period. Sanders' coaching show isn't going away, even if it won't be livestreamed; instead, the content will be reviewed and edited for potential violations before it is posted.

Lewis' eligibility to play immediately at Colorado is not affected. Lewis, a product of Georgia's Carrollton High School, was a significant recruiting win for the Buffaloes when he committed in November.

The No. 9 quarterback and No. 115 prospect nationally in the Class of 2025, Lewis initially pledged to USC in August 2023. However, that did not stop him from taking a litany of visits to other programs around the nation, including the likes of Georgia, Ohio State and Auburn.

Lewis also fielded serious interest from Indiana amid its 11-win season under first-year coach Curt Cignetti. Colorado, which received an official visit from Lewis in June and an unofficial in October, won out in the end. Lewis signed and enrolled with the Buffaloes in December, giving him a chance to make an early impression in the battle to replace starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.