Nebraska has hired former Houston and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen as an offensive consultant, a source with direct knowledge confirmed to CBS Sports. Holgorsen had served in a similar role earlier this season for TCU; there are no rules that prevent a consultant from working with multiple teams in the same season.

The Huskers rank 107th nationally in yards per play and 100th in scoring offense nine games into the 2024 campaign. It's the second straight season Nebraska's offense has been well below average under offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who Nebraska coach Matt Rhule passionately defended earlier this week.

Nebraska pursued Holgorsen for a role on its offensive staff last season, according to multiple sources, which makes the timing of his addition an interesting one given the Huskers have only three remaining games left on their schedule.

The 53-year-old Holgorsen served as Houston's coach from 2019 to 2023, finishing with a 31-28 overall record with the program. The Cougars fired him following a 4-8 finish to the 2023 season, paying a nearly $15 million buyout to do so.

Holgorsen is one of the most well-respected offensive coaches in college football. He's 92-69 overall as a head coach, including his eight-year tenure at West Virginia from 2011 to 2018.