Nick Saban left an incredible legacy at Alabama after building one of the greatest dynasties in modern college football history. None of that would have happened if Saban chose to stay at LSU, and he admits that leaving Baton Rouge for the Miami Dolphins is his biggest professional regret.

Saban joined "The Pivot" with former LSU and NFL defensive back Ryan Clark and talked about the "biggest regret" in his career. Saban revealed that his "biggest mistake" was leaving LSU to coach the Dolphins following the 2004 season because he found out the hard way that he enjoyed coaching college athletes more than NFL players.

"When I left LSU, that was probably the biggest mistake that I ever made, not because we didn't have success in Miami," Saban said. "I enjoyed coaching in Miami. I found out in that experience that I like coaching college better because you can develop players personally, academically, athletically and all that a little more than pro ball."

Saban also shared the story of how that decision came about when he was mulling over his options with agent Jimmy Sexton. Asked whether he would rather be Bear Bryant or Vince Lombardi, the choice was clear to Saban, but he didn't listen to that instinct.

"Jimmy Sexton stood on a balcony when I was at LSU making a decision about whether to go to Miami or stay at LSU," Saban said. "He said, 'What do you want your legacy to be as a coach? Do you want to be Vince Lombardi or Bear Bryant?'

"Without hesitation, I said, 'Bear Bryant.' ... I went anyway."

While Saban may regret that decision to some degree, things worked out just fine for him. He wound up at Alabama just a few years later, and his six national championships with the Crimson Tide pushed him past Bryant for the most national championships in college football history.