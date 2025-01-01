The seventh-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish will battle the second-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the 2025 Sugar Bowl on New Year's night. The winner of the game will then face the winner of sixth-seeded Penn State and third-seeded Boise State in the semifinals. The Fighting Irish (12-1), who have won 10 in a row, are 5-0 against Associated Press top 25 teams this season. The Bulldogs (11-2), who defeated Texas 22-19 in overtime to win the SEC Championship, are 4-2 against ranked opponents this year. Notre Dame will be without at least 11 players due to injury or the transfer portal, while Georgia will be without at least nine players, including starting quarterback Carson Beck, who underwent elbow surgery and has declared for the NFL Draft.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:45 p.m. ET. Georgia leads the all-time series 3-0, last meeting in 2019. The Bulldogs are 1-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Georgia odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5, up a point from the opener.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia spread: Georgia -1



Notre Dame vs. Georgia over/under: 45.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Georgia money line: Georgia -112, Notre Dame -108

ND: The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in 12 of their last 14 games (+9.80 units)

GA: The Bulldogs have hit the game total over in their last five games as the home team (+5.00 units)

Why Georgia can cover

With Beck sidelined, the Bulldogs will turn to Gunner Stockton at quarterback as well as other options on offense, including the one-two punch of running backs Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne. Frazier, a freshman, led the Bulldogs in rushing with 129 carries for 634 yards (4.9 average) and eight touchdowns. He had missed three games due to a rib injury, but came back in the SEC Championship Game to carry six times for 47 yards against Texas. He carried 21 times for 136 yards (6.5 average) and three touchdowns in a 59-21 win over Massachusetts on Nov. 23.

Etienne, a junior, carried 111 times for 571 yards (5.1 average) and nine touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 168 yards (6.0 average), including a long of 14. In the SEC title game win over Texas, he rushed 16 times for 94 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns. In a 30-15 win over the Longhorns on Oct. 19, he carried 19 times for 87 yards (4.6 average) and three touchdowns.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Quarterback Riley Leonard powers the Fighting Irish. For the season, he has completed 217 of 325 passes (66.8%) for 2,293 yards and 17 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 139.6 rating. In the 27-17 win over Indiana in the first-round, he completed 23 of 32 passes (71.9%) for 201 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also carried 11 times for 30 yards and one touchdown. In a 49-7 win over Stanford on Oct. 12, he completed 16 of 22 passes (72.7%) for 229 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing six times for 31 yards and one score.

Jeremiyah Love has led the ground game this season, carrying 142 times for 1,057 yards (7.4 average) and 16 touchdowns, including a long of 98 yards. He carried eight times for 108 yards (13.5 average) and one touchdown in the first-round win over Indiana. He has reached 100 yards or more in three of Notre Dame's past four games. In a 35-14 win over Virginia, he rushed 16 times for 137 yards (8.6 average) and two touchdowns.

