Ohio State has hired former NFL head coach and Super Bowl-winning assistant Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst, according to ESPN. Philbin, who spent the past three seasons working as the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line coach, will reunite with Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who played for Philbin while in the NFL.

Philbin's coaching career dates back to his days as a graduate assistant at Tulane in the mid-1980s. It includes two stops on staff with the Green Bay Packers, first from 2003-11 and again in 2018. He served as Green Bay's offensive coordinator during the team's run to the Super Bowl in 2010.

The Miami Dolphins hired Philbin before the 2012 season. The Dolphins were 24-28 during his time on the sideline, which came to an end following a 1-3 start to the 2015 campaign. Philbin landed on his feet as an assistant for the Indianapolis Colts for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He spent a small portion of the 2018 season as the Packers' interim coach after the firing of Mike McCarthy, with whom he later reunited in Dallas.

Prior to joining Green Bay in 2003, he spent nearly two decades as an assistant in the college ranks. That included a previous stop in the Big Ten at Iowa, where Philbin served as a member of coach Kirk Ferentz's original staff from 1999-2002.

Ohio State enters the 2023 season looking to reclaim the Big Ten championship for the first time in three years. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten in four straight seasons from 2017-20, but rival Michigan took home the league title each of the past two years. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes head to head on both occasions to win the Big Ten East.